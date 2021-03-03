High-risk individuals eligible for vaccines March 8 in Tennessee, March 15 in Sullivan County

Starting Monday, March 15, people who are 16 years and older and have certain high-risk health conditions will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Sullivan County, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced Wednesday.
The news came shortly after the Tennessee Department of Health said that Phase 1c individuals will become eligible for vaccines statewide starting Monday, March 8.
The county will begin vaccinating Phase 1c individuals March 15, according to the health department's Wednesday announcement. Under Phase 1c, people 16 years and older with certain diagnosed health conditions--such as chronic renal disease, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma and obesity--are eligible for vaccines.
The health department said that people who are 65 or older, and those who are eligible under previous phases of the state’s vaccination plan, also remain eligible. But it said that it can only give vaccines to “Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, Phase 1b and Phase 1c individuals that either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee,” and to Tennessee residents who are 65 and older.
“Those in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b should bring a work ID or letter on company letterhead,” the health department said.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department said that more information is available online at www.sullivanhealth.org and encouraged people to visit its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
TDH also said that once eligible, people can book a vaccination appointment online at https://vaccinate.tn.gov/. They can also use www.VaccineFinder.org to find vaccine providers in their area, the state health department said.
Here’s the full list of who is eligible for vaccines under Tennessee’s Phase 1c, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department:
• Individuals ages ≥ 16 years old with the following diagnosed health conditions:
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, or moderate-severe asthma
- Obesity (BMI ≥30)
- Heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
- Sickle cell, thalassemia
- Cerebrovascular disease, stroke
- Dementia
- Liver Disease
• Women ages 16 years and older who are pregnant
• Technologically-dependent individuals ages ≥16 years and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who are technologically-dependent
- Such as individuals who are ventilator-dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, wheelchair-bound due to high-risk medical condition, or require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition, or dialysis
• Individuals ages ≥16 years with immunocompromising conditions and the household residents and caregivers of children <16 years old who have immunocompromising conditions
- Such as individuals receiving chemotherapy, requiring daily oral steroids or other immunosuppressants, requiring medication to control diabetes, those with HIV/AIDS or other diagnosed high-risk immunodeficiency
• Household residents and caregivers of children <16 who:
- Have complex congenital heart disease requiring ongoing medical management, such as Tetralogy of Fallot, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and double outlet right ventricle
- Qualify for the Katie Beckett waiver