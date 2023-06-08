Jane Branham didn’t want to pick music on the porch one spring day about nine years ago.

So she told her musical partner, Buddy Delp, to head up to “the mountain,” where they could pick and play as their duet, Strawberry Jam, on stage at the old High Knob Recreation Area in Wise County, Virginia.

What fun. Their almost-impromptu live music caught the ear and imagination of the camp host, who was simply tickled to hear new life brought to an old hangout.

Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the late 1930s, the High Knob Recreation Area opened in 1940 with a cold water lake dressed with sand imported all the way from Virginia Beach.

You could swim among salamanders, sunbathe and splash in water that many locals like Chris Jones remember as “cold, cold, cold” – to paraphrase a tune title from Little Feat.

Branham, 68, a nurse from nearby Powell Valley, has been a longtime fan of this recreation spot near Norton. Yet she was troubled to hear word that Jefferson National Forest officials in the Clinch Ranger District had contemplated abandoning the old site – and “letting it go back to nature,” she said.

Yet, all the same, that inspired Branham to write a new chapter in the history of High Knob.

“Nobody had been on the stage for years,” Branham said. “It needed work.”

And, so, it began: The origins of the upcoming High Knob Music Festival originated when Delp and Branham returned to “the mountain” in October 2014 to stage a show with fellow musicians.

All total, about 50 people came out that October and the one following in 2015. But, the second event – still, without a name – faced a few snowflakes.

That’s when Branham got more serious. She wanted to build this event but move it to a warmer time.

Branham met with Jones and Noah Thacker – among other old friends – and this group organized the first, full-fledged High Knob Music Festival in June 2016.

From an estimated 600 that first official year in 2016, the festival now attracts about 2,500 a year, said Jones, 63, a member of the Norton City Council.

And the one-day of activity has also inspired the city of Norton to replenish the old beach with more sand, Thacker said.

Also, the festival organizers have rebuilt the stage.

Several musicians have performed over the years – including about five years ago breakout Southwest Virginia stars 49 Winchester.

The sounds are largely folk, acoustic, Americana with a hint of country and bluegrass.

This year’s musical lineup includes an opening ceremony by motorcycle group Rolling Thunder as Jones plays “Taps” on trumpet.

Performers include Bill Hudson, Mississippi East, DM and the 1601’s and the Mama Said String Band.

“It’s a great festival,” said Thacker, 70. “It’s free. It’s on National Forest land. And it’s a labor of love for all of us.”

The average age of the organizers is 64, Thacker politely figured.

Admission? Its free, but attendees are asked to bring canned food for the local food bank in Norton and Wise County.

Parking is $5 per car at High Knob. Free shuttles are also being run between the recreation area and J.I. Burton High School in Norton.

You can buy T-shirts for $15, as well as feast on food for sale, to help raise funds for the event.

What’s more, there’s an economic boom that can be heard long after the music fades each year, Thacker said.

“It’s bringing tourists to the area,” Thacker said. “We have a following. People are basing their vacations around this festival.”