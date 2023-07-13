BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Year two wasn't as productive as the inaugural season for West Ridge, but Wolves' head football coach Justin Hilton wants the expectations to remain the same.

"I hope that the expectations stay at nine wins or 10 wins for us every season. If that is the expectation then we are doing our job," Hilton said. "As far as us as a program, we are just focused on getting better every day. That sounds like coach-speak, but that is really what we are doing. The other stuff will take care of itself. We have just got to get better when we come to practice and all that."

West Ridge followed up a 9-3 campaign that included a playoff win with a 4-6 mark in 2022, largely due to the departure of nearly 30 seniors that helped the Wolves open the consolidation of Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North with a bang on the gridiron in 2021.

"There were a couple of these guys that maybe played special teams, but the majority of those guys, we had all kinds of older kids in there," Hilton said. "There is a big difference in a 15-year-old lineman going up against an 18-year-old."

Youth was served last season for West Ridge, which opens its season on Aug. 18 at Volunteer. Hilton is especially high on junior quarterback Trey Frazier, who is expected to put the ball in the air more this season to such receivers as Emilio Hogate and Bryson Horne, with talented sophomore running back Ethan Amyx carrying the ball behind a line led by Trent Tatum and Josh Seto.

"We will still be doing the things we have done in the past, but with [Trey] being a year older and having more experience, we feel like we can release a little more of the offense to him and give him some more power," Hilton said. "Kind of like other places I have been before, the quarterback kind of keeps it rolling for you so you want him to have an integral role."

Hilton thinks that Frazier, who also starts for the West Ridge basketball team, has a chance to be special. He isn't the only hoopster playing both sports.

"I do think so. A 6-foot-3, 180-pound kid coming in who has gotten stronger and started on varsity basketball as a sophomore and started on varsity football as a sophomore," Hilton said. "The situations he has been put in, winning a district title in basketball, they have been in big moments. I think mentally those guys are ready to go compete."

West Ridge opened last season with a win over Volunteer, but then fell to a gauntlet of Daniel Boone, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, a trio of teams that combined to win 28 games. After wins over Cherokee and William Blount, the Wolves won once more, a 29-12 win over Tennessee High. They also dropped a four-point decision to David Crockett.

"If you look at the statistics and how everything worked out the latter part of the season, offensively we really started getting going and that was expected with a sophomore quarterback," Hilton said. "We have got some of those guys that played a lot as younger guys that did have that experience last year.

"We picked up a couple of basketball guys that didn't play last year that have come out. We are excited to have them, but it has just been a really good group that has worked hard. I am excited to see what is going to happen. We increased the intensity in our offseason workouts and probably dropped numbers just a little bit, but I am not sure that sometimes it isn't addition by subtraction when you do that."

Hilton expects Hogate to take over the role of graduated senior Cale Bryant, doing a little bit of everything for the Wolves on special teams and on both side of the ball. Others to watch out for on defense include linebacker Dylan Joyner, defensive back Sawyer Tate and lineman Carter Sanders.

"Emo is our kicker, he will be a returner, he plays defense, he plays offense, he is a do-it-all," Hilton said. "He is one of those guys, he can kick it out of the end zone on kickoffs, which is invaluable."

West Ridge returned to workouts from the TSSAA-mandated two-week dead period on Monday. The Wolves took part in a 7-on-7 competition at Sullivan East and will spend next week getting acclimated to helmets and shoulder pads before preparations can hit full tilt on July 24.

"We are still lifting and running and doing some install and some 7 on 7s, but right around the corner it is about time to do acclimation with the shoulder pads and all that," said Hilton, whose coordinators are Andrew Murray on offense and Eric Rowe on defense. "Our big focus has just been getting stronger, getting in shape. We have installed some offensively and defensively and our big goal this week and next week is having all our special teams in."

Hilton has been pleased with the communication comes from the administration at West Ridge, including new principal George Laoo, a former assistant football coach at Emory & Henry, who has attended practices this week and even spoke to the team.

"One of the best things that happened was the county allowed me to have input on our staff," said Hilton, who served as head coach of alma mater at Sullivan South for four seasons before getting the job with the Wolves. "I knew I had loyal people there and we have just tried to have clear communication with parents, administrators and students and I think that communication is what eased the transition."

It has certainly gone fast, with West Ridge already entering its third year in existence.

It has," Hilton said. "It still feels like we are getting things settled in, but it is nice not worrying about where anybody came from or that kind of stuff and just playing."

What hasn't changed since the school opened is the avid following that West Ridge has developed in its new digs.

"I don't see that ever changing because the communities that we came from all had tremendous support when they were individual schools," Hilton said. "I think there is still a hunger and part of the challenge for us, but there is still a hunger for this to be a community school even though it is further away from the communities.

"We hope that West Ridge football is the community for West Ridge and that is a place where everybody can get together and be together."