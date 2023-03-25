ABINGDON, Va. – Every time the Henderson Motorsports team loads up for the short trek to Bristol Motor Speedway, they consider that next race their “Super Bowl.”

But this year’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt holds some extra special significance.

That’s because 33 years ago this weekend, car owner Charlie Henderson and crew chief Chris Carrier stood in the hallowed confines of Bristol’s victory lane after winning the 1989 Budweiser 200 NASCAR Busch Series race. Contested on a chilly, windy Monday afternoon after being delayed by an unrelenting Saturday afternoon downpour – with maybe 200 people looking on from the track’s venerable old concrete grandstands – driver Rick Wilson took some of the sport’s best drivers and teams to the woodshed.

Wilson didn’t just win that afternoon – he dominated. Long before the Last Great Colosseum and the gladiator sword, Wilson delivered the team’s first Bristol trophy by qualifying on the pole and leading 161 of the race’s 200 laps.

“Old [Rick] Mast jumped us on a restart and about gave all of us a heart attack,” Carrier said. “But Rick [Wilson] had that glaze in his eyes and he wasn’t giving it away. I dare say that was the biggest moment in Rick’s career. When he got back in front, I knew we would win.”

It was a signature moment for the team too.

Grabbing that victory meant winning a duel with second-place starter and future Hall of Famer Mark Martin, who finished in that same spot - staring at the back bumper of the blue, white and red Food Country No. 75 Oldsmobile -- just under a half-second behind.

Martin didn't lead a single lap but Michael Waltrip did. The younger brother of Bristol dominator Darrell Waltrip, Michael paced the field for 30 early circuits before Wilson steamed past and retook the lead on lap 71. Three drivers traded the top spot around the midway point before Wilson got out front and led from lap 108 to 191. The aforementioned Rick Mast slipped by to lead lap 192 before Wilson retook the top spot and led the last eight laps to the checkers.

Future Bristol winners Mast, Steve Grissom and Kenny Wallace rounded out the top five – the only cars to finish on the lead lap. That season’s eventual champion Rob Moroso, two-time former NASCAR Late Model Sportsman champion L.D. Ottinger, Michael Waltrip, Jimmy Spencer – three more future Bristol winners – and Tommy Houston rounded out the top ten.

Beginings

Much has changed in 33 years but one thing has remained constant. The competitive fire still burns inside Henderson, who fielded his first race car in the former NASCAR LMS series in 1975 and has raced every season since – in Cup, Xfinity and the truck series.

From 2005 to 2014 Henderson fielded cars on the former Pro Cup circuit with second generation racer Caleb Holman of Abingdon. Their first of 15 series victories occurred at Bristol in 2008 and they closed out that run by winning six races and the series championship in 2014, with cars promoting Food Country's 100th anniversary.

As NASCAR marks its 75th anniversary in 2023, machines mostly bearing Henderson's No. 75, have competed for 48 seasons – making this one of the sport’s longest running teams with its original owner.

"If we could get a good sponsor, I'd still like to run the entire season and run for the championship," said Henderson, now in his 80s.

Henderson remembers catching racing “fever” by attending a NASCAR LMS race at Kingsport Speedway in 1975. Deciding that looked like fun, the third-generation grocer acquired a Chrysler “kit car” built in the shops of Richard Petty and put veteran Bobby Hall behind the wheel.

Later Larry Utsman came aboard to drive for the team and, in 1979, they stepped up their game. Unable to keep pace with track regulars including Harry Gant, Jimmy Hensley and Jack Ingram, Henderson turned to car builder Mike Laughlin to prepare a new car.

“I was a senior in high school and we were in that little old shop on Trigg Street,” Carrier recalled. “We went to Kingsport and they had a 150-lap race and a lot of the big boys were there. We sat on the pole, led every lap and we scorched them. I guess that’s first race I ever won.”

“I was tickled to death,” Henderson remembered. “It finally paid off.”

That year Utsman and Henderson won the Kingsport track championship, added two more victories, including a NASCAR LMS touring series race that August, and finished 12th in the national standings.

Henderson doesn’t know if having his grocery stores – called Food World at that time – bannered on the car in front of hundreds, sometimes thousands of race fans, had any impact at the cash registers. But he knew he was having “a good time” and getting a break from the grind of managing a growing business.

Racing around

The team competed locally and at other regional NASCAR stops, including Hickory, Asheville, Martinsville and a few other tracks.

In 1981, the final year for the LMS series before it evolved into the Budweiser – later Busch – national series – Henderson and driver Brad Teague of Johnson City came within a whisker of winning the national championship.

Teague won early that season at the Richmond, Va., fairgrounds and was leading the next week at Rockingham, N.C., when the right front tire blew out on the final lap. The ensuing crash destroyed their new race car.

“We wound up running 47 races with one car,” Teague said. “We led the points for three months, finished a lot of races and ran good but we just wore our stuff out. If we’d had another car, I think we could have won it.”

Tommy Ellis eventually captured that title by 392 points over second-place Teague. It was the second-closest margin in the series final 14 seasons, NASCAR records show. Geoff Bodine, Jack Ingram and Sam Ard finished behind the Henderson-owned team.

Teague remained the team’s driver as they ran their first Busch race at Bristol’s first-ever series race in 1982, qualifying fourth and finishing fifth behind winner Phil Parsons, David Pearson, Tommy Ellis and Jack Ingram.

That Bristol weekend also marked the Henderson team and Teague's Cup series debut. Doing double duty, Teague finished twelfth in the 30-car field in a race won by Darrell Waltrip.

The team ultimately competed in 24 Cup series races between 1982 and 1984, with Teague, Ronnie Hopkins and Morgan Shepherd in the seat of the No. 26 machines.

Teague returned as the team went back to the Busch Series in 1985. They ran the full schedule from 1985-1987 and Teague rewarded them by winning a Martinsville clock and ultimately finishing seventh in the season standings.

“That was, by far, the best race I ever saw Brad drive,” Carrier said. “He was flawless. You would have thought it was Darrell Waltrip or Richard Petty.”

Henderson remembers “how much fun” that day was. “We ran up front. I felt like Brad could run with anybody if he would concentrate. He concentrated that day and he was flawless.”

Teague never came to pit road during that 200-lap race. He ran among the leaders all afternoon, taking the lead from Jimmy Hensley on lap 112 and pacing the field to the checkered flag, with Dale Jarrett, Rick Mast, Jack Ingram and Mike Alexander rounding out the top five.

“There were caution flags, so Brad saved his gas and I said ‘let’s just stay out and take our chances’,” Carrier said. “They wore him out trying to get around him. Brett Bodine got a lap down and, back then, the lapped cars started on the inside. He tried all day to get his lap back. That was a hard car to beat.”

Several drivers took turns in the No. 75 cars, including future Cup star Ernie Irvan, who Henderson said had the most "natural talent" of anyone he ever worked with and who nearly took them to victory lane at Indianapolis in 1990.

Butch Miller had multiple stints driving for the team and earned seventh place in the 1992 former Busch series standings.

Finally Bristol

For 1989, Henderson tapped Florida native Rick Wilson, who was racing full-time for the Abingdon-based Morgan-McClure Motorsports team on the NASCAR Cup series at the time, to drive a limited 12-race schedule in his No. 75 Oldsmobiles.

They entered Bristol with some momentum, coming off a sixth-place run at a Daytona and a fifth at Darlington, S.C.

Don Henderson, Charlie’s son and the chief operating officer of the family grocery business, was in the grandstands that day.

“I didn’t really get involved in the race team until 1993-94 but I was in the stands watching,” he said. “I can remember us getting in the car. I remember me and Charlie in the car after the race. Man, that was a fantastic day.”

Building momentum

Since 2017 the team has run a limited truck schedule with Parker Kligerman at the controls. Kligerman first teamed with Carrier in 2009, racing in the ARCA series for car owner Briggs Cunningham. Together they nearly won the ARCA championship, notching nine victories in 21 races and finished second in the standings.

They've visited victory lane twice so far - at Talladega in 2017 and last year with a dominant victory on the Mid-Ohio road course.

"We sat in here when the year started last year and said 'we're going to win Mid-Ohio. We know we're going to win that race.' So we walked out of here expecting to win that race...and Parker did too," Don Henderson said.

To prepare, the team raced at other road courses at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas and Sonoma, Calif., Carrier said.

Kligerman led 56 of 67 laps that day and outran eventual series champion Zane Smith in a wild two-lap shootout to claim the checkers at Mid-Ohio, a 2.25-mile road course.

Focused on Bristol

“Bristol is so big for us. We finished third in September. I can remember standing there thinking, the Mid-Ohio win was good but even third at Bristol was good. If we could win Bristol again, who knows how long we would be on a high," Don Henderson said.

Bristol's temporary springtime switch to a dirt surface has meant two truck races here each year instead of just one in the fall and the team took full advantage last year, running fourth on the dirt in April and third on concrete last September.

“We’re not big fans of dirt racing but, if it’s at Bristol, we’re going to go," Carrier said. "We finished fourth [2022] and we've got a goal to win that...We don't go just to be there. It's too hard and its too expensive. If we're going to go, we're going to try to win.

"We don't look at ourselves as an underdog. At the heart of that, in their [Hendersons] stores, they don't look at themselves as underdogs. They've been doing this since 1914...I'm not a business person I'm a race crew chief but I get to see the fighting and scratching and work that goes into it and that's a tough business."

So is racing at Bristol. But nobody on this team will be surprised if they're back in Bristol's victory lane - 33 years after that first visit.