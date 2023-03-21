BRISTOL, Tenn. – The sky is the limit for Tennessee High’s baseball team and it helps that the Vikings have a senior pitcher who keeps opponents grounded.

Rylan Henard got three groundball double plays as part of a complete-game effort on the mound and helped his own cause with two hits and two RBIs for THS in a 13-1 five-inning Upper Lakes Conference triumph over the Elizabethton Cyclones on Tuesday at Tod Houston Field.

Henard induced a 5-4-3 double play grounder off the bat of Rhett Slagle to end the top of the first inning, while Evan Mutter mashed a two-run homer eight pitches into the bottom of the first.

That set the tone in the home opener for the Vikings.

“It all starts on the mound,” said Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts. “We’ve had quality starts all season. Even in the preseason we had quality starts. We have a lot of faith in our pitching staff … Then we scored 13 runs in four innings. Just overall, I’m really proud.”

Tennessee High (5-0) has certainly taken care of business thus far and has outscored its five opponents by an aggregate count of 49-13.

The Vikings won the Region 1-AAA title and finished third at the TSSAA state tournament a season ago and have a nice blend of returning starters and promising newcomers.

“The last six or seven years, Tennessee High baseball has had success and now these kids know what it’s like,” Roberts said. “There are not third-place expectations. We expect to go down the road and these kids understand that.”

The bunch from Bristol looked in postseason form on Tuesday as every player in Tennessee High’s starting batting order reached base at least once.

Andrew Dingus and Isaac Blevins had two hits and two RBIs for the Vikings, while Braylyn Price and Cainan Meyers each connected for two-run singles during an eight-run second-inning outburst.

“We don’t have a lot of power,” Henard said. “But we are getting those base hits when we need them.”

Tennessee High’s lineup did take a hit when senior Braden Wilhoit, a Milligan University signee, suffered a season-ending injury.

Wilhoit had been penciled in as the second hitter in Tennessee High’s lineup and Henard now occupies that spot.

“He’s a lot like [Wilhoit],” Roberts said. “He can play anywhere on the field and pitch.”

The Cyclones did neither of those well.

Three Elizabethton pitchers combined to issue six walks, while the Cyclones committed two costly errors.

“We didn’t play very good,” said Cyclones coach Ryan Presnell. “When you do that against a good baseball team, results like that happen. Our goal is to continue to get better. We’ve got to compete better and come to the park with better mental focus if we want to compete with them.”

Leadoff man Kaleb Hambrick had two of Elizabethton’s five hits against Henard.

Yet, the big bats belonged to the Vikings.

“They hit the ball really well,” Presnell said.

Tennessee High hosts VHSL Class 1 power Lebanon on Thursday at 5 p.m., while traveling to face the Pioneers the following night.

The Vikings will try to stay locked in like they certainly in that mode on Tuesday.

“They cherish the opportunity,” Roberts said. “And they’re not taking it for granted.”