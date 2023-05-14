BRISTOL, Tenn. – It is exam time for most high school students and in keeping with that theme, here’s a multiple choice question for you.

On Sunday afternoon, Rylan Henard was:

A) The winning pitcher.

B) The owner of three hits.

C) The performer of a backflip during the postgame celebration.

D) All of the above.

If you picked D, you passed this pop quiz just as Tennessee High aced a major test on Sunday.

Henard, the Upper Lakes Conference player of the year, upped his game in helping the THS Vikings earn an impressive 9-2 victory over the Greeneville Greene Devils on Sunday in the Region 1-AAA baseball championship game at Tod Houston Field.

Tennessee High (24-5) claimed its second straight regional championship and hosts Halls of Knoxville later this week in the first two games of the best-of-three sub-state series.

Greeneville (30-3) earned a 10-0, six-inning win over Sullivan East later on Sunday in the loser’s bracket final to clinch its sub-state berth and the Greene Devils will tangle with Gibbs in the state’s Round of 16.

In a highly-anticipated matchup between two of the state’s top Class AAA squads, Tennessee High put together about as flawless performance as a squad could in getting the best of the Greene Devils.

The Vikings pounded out 15 hits and played good defense, while Henard and Bralyn Price pitched well in limiting a powerful Greeneville lineup to a couple of runs on five hits.

A showdown turned into a beatdown.

“We’ve played a lot of really good games, but that’s probably the best overall game we’ve played and it was against a team that was rated first all year in the [state] rankings,” said THS coach Preston Roberts. “I felt like our guys went out and had something to prove. They were locked in.”

Henard had originally taken the mound Friday in an opening-round game against Cherokee, but that contest was suspended due to rain in the middle of the first inning.

Henard tossed 28 pitches and was unable to get any work on the mound Saturday due to TSSAA pitch limitations.

He drew the starting assignment on Sunday and was more than up to the task.

“I’m glad I got to pitch against them,” Henard said.

Three of the first four hitters he faced in the top of the first inning Sunday reached base with Virginia Tech commit Carson Quillen lashing a RBI double to give the Greene Devils a 1-0 lead.

However, the advantage was short-lived as Greeneville managed only one run the rest of the way as Henard got crafty in his 5 1/3 innings of work. This was a Greene Devils squad that had scored a combined 48 runs in their previous four postseason contests.

“I tried to keep the velocity down and let the ball sink more and get some pop-ups and groundballs,” Henard said.

Greeneville got at least one runner on base in each inning against Henard, but with the help of his guile and a rock-solid defense he escaped those jams.

“He comes out and throws that well in one of the biggest games in this program’s history,” Roberts said. “A big moment.”

The game’s other major moment came two pitches into the bottom of the first inning when Ashton Leonard homered off Greeneville ace Parker Shipley.

“I was trying to stay with my approach and just stay through the ball,” Leonard said. “He grooved me one, a little up and in and I got the barrel to it.”

It set the tone as Tennessee High sent nine men to the plate and scored thrice in the first inning.

“I was so hyped for him,” Henard said.

A left-hander who has signed with Radford University, Shipley entered Sunday’s game with a 1.47 ERA. He had given up just 40 hits, 10 earned runs and nine walks over the course of 47 2/3 mostly-dominant innings.

Tennessee High tagged the southpaw for four runs on seven hits in two innings, while walking three times and laying down two bunts that resulted in singles.

“You look at Shipley’s statistics and we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, how can we beat this guy?, What’s our approach?, we’ve got to keep this thing low scoring.’ We anticipated a 3-2 type of game,” Roberts said. “For us to respond with a leadoff bomb on the second pitch like that.”

Andrew Dingus and Bralyn Price joined Henard in rapping out three hits for the Bristolians. Price retired all five batters he faced on the mound.

Evan Mutter walked three times, recorded a single and scored twice.

Freshman Gage Graziano connected for two hits and went 6-for-8 in two regional tourney contests.

There was no Region 1-AAA tournament MVP award given, but the Vikings would have had plenty of candidates if so.

“We just clicked on all cylinders,” Leonard said.

Meanwhile, Henard has a chemistry test later this week, but it would be hard for the senior to get higher marks in regards to the periodic table than he did Sunday playing baseball.

By the way, he nailed the backflip that he always does after Tennessee High triumphs.

“Henard took it upon himself to start doing a backflip after every win during his sophomore season,” Roberts said. “He’s definitely been able to perfect his form over the years. I think he’s preparing for a future career in gymnastics.”

Sullivan East 5, Cherokee 1

Greenville 10, Sullivan East 0

Sullivan East saw its season end on Sunday, but not before the Patriots received one final masterful performance from ace pitcher Tyson Mitchell.

Mitchell pitched a three-hitter and struck out eight in an elimination game against Cherokee.

It happened to be the final start of his high school career.

“Tyson pitched awesome,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “We were able to scratch across a few runs and that helped him relax.”

The right-hander retired 15 consecutive batters at one point and faced the minimum through 5 2/3 innings.

“My fastball had good movement and my curveball was coming whenever I needed it,” Mitchell said.

The only run Cherokee managed came on Cole Putnal’s one-out homer in the seventh inning. A first-inning single by Aidan Webb and seventh-inning single by Will Price were the other hits by the Chiefs (23-14), who established a single-season program record for victories.

They had no answer for Sullivan East’s top gun.

“Everyone wants to end their high school season with a good outing,” Mitchell said.

East (17-14) had originally thought it suffered a season-ending loss nine days earlier in the District 1-AAA tournament. However, the Patriots were placed in the regional tourney after the TSSAA ruled Unicoi County and Elizabethton’s postseason was done after those teams came to blows in a tourney game.

With a reprieve, the bunch from Bluff City fell one win short of reaching the sub-state for a second straight spring.

“We were all definitely feeling it the Friday night after that loss,” Mitchell said. “Getting a second chance gave us a lot of energy.”

Sullivan East managed just one hit (via Jake Witcher) in the 10-0 season-ending setback to Greeneville.

Breuninger had to address his nine seniors again after Sunday’s final game.

“We got a second chance and I felt like we competed,” Breuninger said. “We battled and that’s all you can ask for.”