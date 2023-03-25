KINGSPORT. Tenn. – Keith Helton won a big trophy and proved a point in Saturday’s season-opener at Kingsport Speedway.

The 35-year-old Kingsport resident has long been a force in the Pure 4 and Sportsman classes on the Kingsport concrete.

When track officials decided to combine Late Model and Sportsman this season to create the featured Late Model Sportsman division, Helton was intrigued.

“I’ve said for years that these Pure 4 guys are some of the best drivers out there and put on some of the best shows,” Helton said.

Helton displayed his skill and stamina by winning Saturday’s 75-lap Late Model Sportsman debut.

“For me to be able to come into this and have success in the first race is really cool and it says a lot for the Pure 4 class,” Helton said. “This win means a lot to me.”

After qualifying third, Helton gradually worked past Asheville’s Jacob York before passing Kingsport’s Derek Lane for the lead on lap 35.

“We messed up in qualifying a little, but we made some changes before the race to get a long run,” Helton said. “It was just a matter of waiting for those top guys to come back to me. Once they did, we were able get out front, conserve our stuff and keep going.”

Lance Gatlin (Morristown, Tenn.) finished second, with Lane in third.

“Keith had a really good car,” Gatlin said. “Our car was good at the beginning and through about the middle of race, and then it kind of fell off.”

Saturday’s other big storyline involved the durability and performance of the new Cobra tires in Late Model Sportsman.

“I think the Cobras are great,” Gatlin said. “We just have to figure them out and maybe tweak on the air pressure and set-up.

With its concrete surface and tight turns, Kingsport is a physical challenge for drivers. The harder Cobra tires compounded that challenge.

“This track will wear on your arm muscles and the (Cobra) tires makes the situation a little more of a handful, but I think it makes for better racing,” Gatlin said.

According to Lane, the Cobra tires have grip but strategy is also a factor.

“It was a guessing game where to start on air pressure because the Cobras are a lot different than the Hoosier tires and we just missed the guess,” Lane said. “As soon as we got the green flag, I knew that I was in trouble.

“The tires actually lasted a little longer than I anticipated, but the air pressure kept going up and I just tried to salvage the best finish I could.”

Saturday’s victory also had a redemptive quality for Helton, who formerly drove for car owner Jerry Lane.

“Jerry and I had a lot of success and won a track championship but Jerry’s son was wanting to come back and drive the car this season,” Helton said. “I kind of got ousted, but the Dixon family gave me the opportunity to get in one of their cars in December.”

The Chase Dixon Motorsports team is based in Blountville and features mechanical master David Roope of Abingdon as crew chief with Chase Dixon.

“I’ve driven a lot of cars, but this was absolutely the best handing race car I’ve ever been in,” Helton said. “The Dixons are trying to build a program to develop new drivers. For us to come in and get a win right off the start is awesome.”

Helton plans to run every race this season at Kingsport.

“We’re going to try and win the Tennessee State championship and see what we can do in the national standing if we can get some more cars out here,” Helton said. “This is good racing.”