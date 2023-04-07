BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR Truck Series regular Corey Heim isn’t sure what to expect for tonight’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s different, for sure,” said Heim in a recent interview. “We’re so used to running 75 laps from green flag to checker. This Bristol race is going to be about surviving until the very end.”

Tonight’s 75-mile showdown will be broken into stages of 40, 90 and 150 laps. Heim appreciates the format.

“It will be nice to be able to save tires and work on some race craft tendencies throughout each run,” Heim said. “I feel like that’s going to show who the true drivers are. Perseverance are pure survival are the keys.”

Heim finished tenth at BMS last season while driving for the Kyle Busch Motorsports team. The 20-year-old Georgia native now has a full-time ride in the No. 11 Toyota for the TRICON Garage operation.

Heim and his peers on the Truck series tour must contend with three Cup drivers tonight in defending series champ Joey Logano, William Byron and Chase Briscoe. Logano, who won the BMS Cup race on dirt in 2021, will be driving the No. 66 for the powerful ThorSport Racing team, while Byron will pilot the No. 51 Chevrolet for KBM.

Ben Rhodes is another pre-race favorite after winning last year at BMS and finishing second in 2021

“I might be the only one that thinks this, but I enjoy the dirt in Bristol more than the concrete actually,” Rhodes said. “The Bristol trophy is something that every driver strives for, not just because it’s awesome but because it’s so difficult to win at the place.

“It takes a certain level of tenacity and grit to win on the concrete surface and the dirt surface. The fact that I was able to finally get it after seven years trying was really special to me.”

Last year’s event featured a dash to the cash, with Rhodes working past race leader Carson Hocevar with just three laps remaining. Hocevar led from lap 92-146.

“We ran really well. Ben just had the fastest truck all day,” Hocevar said.

Fans around Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee can cheer for the Abingdon-based Food Country USA team which features Bristol’s Chris Carrier as crew chief. Carrier and his driver Parker Kligerman have posted finishes of fourth and eighth at BMS the past two years in the familiar No. 75 entry.

“Bristol is like the Super Bowl to us,” Carrrier said. “And with Parker in the truck, I like our chances.”

The dirt Late Model world will be represented by Jonathan “Superman” Davenport in the No. 7 Chevy for Spire Motorsports.

Other drivers to watch include defending series champ Zane Smith, Atlanta race winner Christian Eckes, Bristol UNOH 200 winner Ty Majeski and former Cup regular Matt DiBenedetto.

What’s the basic strategy or Heim tonight?

“You just have to go, go and go in this race,” Heim said. “It’s tough.”