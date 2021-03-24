Health department: Young Life camp event has potential to be “large” COVID-19 cluster

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – A Sullivan County Regional Health Department official said Thursday that her department is struggling to contact local residents who could have been exposed to COVID-19 at a recent Young Life camp in North Carolina—and said the county could see “a large cluster” of cases tied to the event.

At a little before 3 p.m. Thursday, the department announced a health alert for people who attended the camp.

“Several campers from the region” have tested positive for COVID-19 and “were infectious while attending the camp,” the statement said.

The event took place between Friday and Sunday at a Young Life camp at Windy Gap, according to a statement from the department. The camp’s website states that it’s just north of Asheville, North Carolina, in a town called Weaverville.

Anyone attending the camp during this time period should quarantine, monitor for symptoms, pursue testing if they become ill, and seek medical care with progressive illness,” the statement said. “The end of the 14-day quarantine is April 4, 2021 using [Tennessee Department of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] isolation and quarantine guidelines.”