Health department to offer vaccines Friday at Dragway

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bristol Dragway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, according to a Thursday statement from the department.

Vaccines are currently only available for people who qualify under Phase 1a1 or 1a2 of Tennessee's COVID-19 vaccination plan and people who are 70 and older, the statement said. It also said that people must live or work in Sullivan County or be a Tennessee resident to qualify.

"Those in Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) and we ask that those who are 70 and older bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork," the statement said.

It said that second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium through the 5th of February, Monday through Friday, from 9:00-3:00. Appointments aren't required, the statement said.

For people needing further information, the statement said to contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690, or visit the department's website (www.sullivanhealth.org) or its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.