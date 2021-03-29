Head basketball coaches named for West Ridge

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The director of Sullivan County Schools has announced head basketball coaches for the 2021-2022 school year at West Ridge High School, the new Blountville school scheduled to open in August.

John Dyer will serve as the head boys basketball coach, according to a statement from Director of Schools Dr. David Cox. Dyers previously worked as head basketball coach and athletic director at Sullivan East High School from 1988 to 2020. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Milligan College.

Dyer won five Conference Championships and was also named Conference Coach of the Year eight times during his time at East, the statement said.

Kristi Walling will serve as the head coach of West Ridge’s girls basketball team, the statement said. Walling graduated in 2005 from Sullivan Central High School, earning a bachelor’s in teaching at King University, where she played basketball from 2005 to 2009, the statement said. She then earned master’s and specialist degrees from Union College.

Walling most recently served as the head coach of the girls basketball team at Sullivan Central from 2017 to 2021, the statement said. Under her coaching, the Lady Cougars won regular season championships in the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, and were named District Champions of the Three Rivers Conference in 2017-2018. Walling was also thrice named the Three Rivers Conference Coach of the Year, the statement said.