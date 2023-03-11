Tags
“Just an absolutely incredible effort by our kids,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “Emmah couldn’t even walk yesterday, I mean she couldn’t …
“We’ve had six great games between them, and they have an outstanding team,” noted GW coach Tony Dunford. “Early, they took the lead on us, an…
Taylor Clay has made it look easy lately while beating defenders off the dribble on the way to converting a layup, wrestling away a rebound in…
“This is one of the favorite moments of my career – by far,” Eastside sophomore Azzy Hammons said.
The Lancaster Red Devils are not the most highly-touted undefeated boys basketball powerhouse in the Virginia High School League – that honor …
