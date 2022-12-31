Haynes' 15 lead ETSU past VMI

Haynes added eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 Southern Conference). Deanthony Tipler was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jordan King recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.