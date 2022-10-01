 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Football

Hartman, Wake Forest beat No. 23 Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Sam Hartman threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, Justice Ellison ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Wake Forest beat No. 23 Florida State 31-21 on Saturday.

Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) ran for 171 yards and bounced back from its double-overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson. Hartman connected with eight receivers, with A.T. Perry leading the way with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

The Demon Deacons also converted 7 of 11 third downs and 2 of 2 fourth downs as they took a 21-7 lead at the half.

Jordan Travis connected with Mycah Pittman on touchdown receptions of 18 and six yards as the Seminoles opened both halves with TD drives. Travis completed 23 of 35 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1) got within 28-21 with a 58-yard drive in the fourth quarter, which culminated in Travis’ 4-yard TD throw to Johnny Wilson and a two-point pass. But the Demon Deacons responded again with a long drive, ending in Matthew Dennis’ 27-yard field goal to give them a 31-21 lead with 2:55 left.

An Oregon transfer, Pittman had career bests with five receptions and 90 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons put together touchdown drives of 80, 90 and 75 yards, with a final 71-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. Wake also converted 10 of 18 third downs for the game.

Florida State: The Seminoles could not overcome a season-high 11 penalties and a fumble by Travis, which set Wake up with a short field and resulted in a touchdown in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Hosts Army next Saturday.

Florida State: Travels to No. 10 North Carolina State next Saturday.

