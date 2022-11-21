Harrington's run earns All-American status

Kelsey Harrington is an All-American after her all-out effort on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The former state champ from Virginia High added another honor to her extensive list of accomplishments with a 17th-place showing at the NCAA Division I women’s cross country national championship meet.

Competing for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Harrington navigated the 6K course in 19:58.8 to earn All-American status.

“Our team was focused on competing our way – the UNC way, which is to run the first half with our head and the second half with our heart,” Tar Heels coach Dylan Sorensen said. “Kelsey embodied that so well. She was patient in the beginning and steadily moved up all the way through the finish line.”

How historic was the achievement?

The junior became just the sixth UNC harrier to post a top-20 finish in the nationals and was the first since Kendra Schaaf placed 15th in 2011. This is a program that’s history dates back 42 years.

Josh Shuler, Harrington’s coach at Virginia High, was back in Bristol watching it all unfold on ESPN.

“I was holding my [18-month-old] twins while they napped,” Shuler said. “At the beginning of the race it’s always difficult to try and find one particular person, because the group is so large. But as the race went on and they thinned out I could see that tall blonde and knew it was her immediately. To say that I am proud of her and happy would be a huge understatement.”

Shuler saw her deeds at the NCAA Division I level coming.

“I’m not surprised by her success at all. She is the grittiest, hardest working and most determined athlete I’ve ever coached,” Shuler said. “Her pain threshold and what she is willing to put her body and mind through in training and races is astounding. You combine that with some of the best coaches in the country at UNC and you see what sort of results they are getting.”

Harrington’s North Carolina teammate, Sasha Neglia (Dobyns-Bennett), was 62nd in 20:22.5 as the Tar Heels finished fifth in the team standings. North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy won the event in 19:27.7 for the team title-winning Wolfpack.

“While Kelsey had an incredibly consistent season, this marked her best individual performance and our team’s best performance of the entire season,” Sorensen said. “We work diligently throughout the summer and fall to be at our best when it matters most, at the NCAA championship, and we are so fired up that our efforts came through with an exceptional result.”

In the men’s 10K race, Karl Thiessen (Abingdon) of the University of Tennessee finished 181st in 30:51.8.

As for Harrington, the best still might be yet to come.

“Nothing that young lady does surprises me,” Shuler said. “Once she sets her mind to a goal there’s no holding her back.”

Horton has a TD

Marshall University redshirt sophomore E.J. Horton had a 65-yard touchdown reception in the Thundering Herd’s 23-10 Sun Belt Conference win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Horton, who played his high school football at George Wythe and Pulaski County, hauled in the scoring strike from Cam Fancher with 13:39 remaining in the first quarter.

It was the second TD of his collegiate career.

Lucas, W&M playoff-bound

Sophomore running back Martin Lucas of William & Mary is playoff-bound.

W&M (10-1) clinched the Colonial Athletic Association football title and wrapped up a FCS playoff berth with a 37-26 win over Richmond on Saturday.

The former Abingdon High School star has compiled 134 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards and one touchdown this season for the Tribe, who will receive a first-round bye and host either Gardner-Webb or Eastern Kentucky in a second-round showdown on Dec. 3.

Dales: AAC’s best

Bluefield University sophomore Joey Dales (Graham) earned Appalachian Athletic Conference special teams player of the year honors.

Dales drilled 12 field goals, totaled 87 points, averaged 38.2 yards on 42 punts and also had a touchdown reception this season as the Rams went 8-3.

Bluefield boss Dewey Lusk was named the AAC’s football co-coach of the year.

Lusk previously had stints as the offensive coordinator at Emory & Henry College and the head coach at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Ervin Update

Zac Ervin (Gate City) had 15 points and two rebounds for Elon University on Nov. 17 in a men’s basketball loss to North Dakota.

Two days later, he had six points and five rebounds in his team’s setback to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Ervin is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Peyton’s performance

Peyton Carter set the pace for the Tennessee Tech women’s basketball team on Nov. 14 in a 75-70 win over Samford.

The Abingdon High School graduate had 14 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in the victory as she narrowly missed a double-double.

Carter, a junior, is averaging 5.8 points, three rebounds and one assist per game.

Price scores points

Averie Price (Lebanon) finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists on Friday as Tusculum University overwhelmed Regent, 109-28, for a women’s basketball win.

Bluefield State’s best

The women’s basketball team at Bluefield State University is 5-0 and Dani Janutolo has provided major contributions.

The ex-Tazewell High School standout is averaging 8.6 points, eight rebounds, 3.4 steals and 1.4 assists per game.

Aubrey averages double digits

Sophomore Emma Aubrey (Sullivan East) is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in seven games for the women’s basketball squad at Carlow University in Pennsylvania.

Frazier’s finest

Former Ridgeview High School star Bailey Frazier is having a fine start to the 2022-23 women’s basketball season.

The University of Pikeville senior forward is averaging 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and one steal per game, while shooting 40.9% from the field.

Smith shines

Gardner-Webb grabbed an 82-78 women’s basketball win over Georgia Southern Saturday with Alasia Smith (Science Hill) playing the starring role.

She had 17 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. For the season, Smith is averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and 4.5 steals per game.

Silver for Campbell

Jack Campbell recorded a runner-up finish at the Star City Classic wrestling tournament Sunday.

The Abingdon High School graduate won three of his four matches in the 165-pound weight class while competing for the Roanoke College Maroons.

Bronze for Rodriguez

Freshman Levid Rodriguez placed third at this past weekend’s Life University Open wrestling tournament in Georgia.

Rodriguez got his bronze medal in the 197-pound weight class by compiling a 4-1 mark and three victories via pinfall.

The former state champion from Grundy High School has an 8-2 record with a pair of third-place finishes in his two tourneys thus far.

Fourth-place for Fiser

Loras College wrestler Gabe Fiser (Grundy) finished fourth in the 165-pound weight class at Saturday’s Concordia University Wisconsin Open.

AAC accolades for Miller

Bluefield University senior volleyball player Maddison Miller (Rye Cove) earned spots on the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s All-Academic and Champions of Character teams.