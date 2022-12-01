Hare passes 2,000th points in loss

Sullivan East High School senior Jenna Hare reached a milestone on Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Patriots lost to West Ridge, 62-43, in a non-conference girls basketball clash between county rivals.

Hare finished with 11 points to push her total to 2,003.

West Ridge (4-4) was led by Lilly Bates’ 16 points, while Allie Reilly (13 points), Alexis Hood (12 points) and Fallon Taylor (11 points) also scored in double digits.

Asia Cairns led East (4-6) with 16 points.

Twin Springs 58, Lee High 9

Lees-McRae College commit Kayli Dunn dominated to the tune of 25 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists as the Twin Springs Titans triumphed in their season-opener.

Preslie Larkins (10 points, eight rebounds) and Makenzie Gillenwater (eight points, five rebounds) also keyed the win.

Lebanon 64, Thomas Walker 26

Morgan Varney led Lebanon’s balanced attack with 16 points as the Pioneers from Russell County thumped the Thomas Walker Pioneers in a losers bracket game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Carey Keene (14 points, eight rebounds, two steals) and Lia Beck (11 points, eight rebounds) also played well. Lebanon never trailed.

Kalli Woods scored 14 of Thomas Walker’s 26 points.

Twin Valley 57, Rye Cove 33

Haylee Moore had another excellent all-around showing – 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three steals, two assists – as the Twin Valley Panthers routed Rye Cove in a losers bracket game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

Cheyanna Davis (13 points, eight rebounds, three steals) and Rayne Hawthorne (11 points, 10 rebounds) also played well.

Rye Cove (1-2) never led, committed 22 turnovers and did not have a player score in double digits.

George Wythe 49, Patrick Henry 12

McKenzie Tate tallied 16 points – four more than Patrick Henry’s entire team – as the George Wythe Maroons managed a losers bracket win in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Jordan Cannoy added 10 points for GW, which led 18-0 after one quarter and 27-2 at halftime.

Avery Maiden led PH with six points.

Castlewood 34, Council 27

Castlewood dominated the second half as the Blue Devils improved to 2-0 with a non-district win.

Council built a 21-15 halftime lead, but Castlewood opened the second half on a 12-2 run to seize control.

Tiffany Proffitt led Castlewood’s balanced attack with eight points, while Madison Sutherland scored seven points. Seven different players scored for the Blue Devils. Bailee Varney had 10 rebounds in the win.

Freshman Ella Rasnake led Council with 14 points.

Marion 44, John Battle 38

The Scarlet Hurricanes recorded their first win of the season in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Rural Retreat 51, Grayson County 13

Olivia Crigger scored 11 points and Breylyn Moore hauled down 11 rebounds as Rural Retreat rocked Grayson County for a non-district road win.

The Indians (2-0) led 24-2 after one quarter.

Johnson County 64, Holston 55

Molly Turner scored a game-high 20 points for Holston, but the Cavaliers lost to the Longhorns.

Ashton Keith added 10 points in the loss.

BOYS

Eastside 39, Honaker 26

Shawn Mullins scored 14 points as Eastside hammered out a low-scoring win over Honaker in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off tournament.

Honaker led 13-12 at halftime, but the Tigers managed just 13 second-half points.

Caden Boyd scored half of Honaker’s points. The Tigers struggled against the zone defense Eastside implemented.

East Ridge (Ky.) 81, Richlands 60

Despite a 38-point performance from Coltan Mullins, the Richlands Blue Tornado fell to 0-2.

Mullins had nine points in the first quarter, five points in the second, a dozen points in the third and a dozen more points in the fourth quarter on his career-best night.

However, East Ridge had more balance.

Johnson County 73, Holston 40

Eli Dickens made three 3-pointers to finish with 17 points to lead the Longhorns past the Cavaliers.

Johnson County, which trailed 14-8 after one quarter, outscored Holston 36-4 in the second quarter to go up 44-18 at the break. Connor Simcox added 13 points and Peyton Pavusek had 12 for Johnson County.

Holston was led by Cole Cawood with 16 points and Connor Finley with 15.