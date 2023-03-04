In a season that could best be described as a homecoming for Sarah Williams, the J.I. Burton High School sophomore has the Raiders going places.

Williams is averaging 16 points per game for Burton (17-11), which plays archrival Eastside (23-5) on Monday at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state semifinal showdown at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Williams was born and raised in Norton, but her family moved to Washington County prior to entering the seventh grade and spent three years there as her dad, Aaron, became the boys basketball coach of the Abingdon High School Falcons.

Her family returned to Norton over the summer and it’s been a triumphant return for Sarah Williams.

“She had the opportunity to play with this team growing up until her family moved away,” said J.I. Burton coach Terry Sturgill. “Even though she had moved away she stayed in touch with everyone.”

It didn’t take long for Williams to get comfortable in familiar surroundings.

The vibes were good.

“I had a feeling all along that we could do something special,” Williams said. “I give all the credit to my teammates and coaches. We struggled through the beginning and we stuck together to fight through adversity. That’s when I knew we could do this.”

Burton finished as runner-up to Eastside in both the Cumberland District regular-season standings and the tournament, but the Raiders have gotten on a roll the last two weeks.

“This season has had its ups and downs, but we have come together at the right time in order to get to where we’re at now,” Williams said.

There was that overtime win over three-time defending state champion Honaker in the semifinals of the Region 1D tournament.

Williams gunned in 14 points in a 49-41 victory over Eastside in the Region 1D finals and followed that up with a 15-point, seven-rebound performance in Friday’s 68-47 state quarterfinal thumping of Eastern Montgomery.

“What impresses me the most with Sarah is her knowledge of the game,” Sturgill said. “just to be a sophomore.”

That can be traced back to the fact her father is one of Southwest Virginia’s most successful coaches. He had successful stints leading the boys programs at Castlewood, J.I. Burton and Abingdon.

“My dad is my biggest fan and sometimes my [biggest critic] all in one,” Sarah Williams said. “I am very blessed to have someone who loves the game like my dad does. He’s the one with me in the early mornings and late nights telling me things maybe I don’t want to hear, but need to hear. Even though I don’t say it enough I love my dad and appreciate all he does for me and my family.”

Abingdon’s boys finished as Class 3 state runner-up in 2021 with Aaron Williams calling the shots. Due to attendance restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Sarah Williams had to view the game via live stream with some of her cousins.

“Watching that game made me appreciate that it’s not easy being a state champ,” she said. “You have to constantly be outworking everyone and improving your game every day.”

Sarah Williams was a second-team All-Mountain 7 District selection last winter at Abingdon as she battled against the likes of Gate City, Wise County Central and Carroll County.

“I appreciate the opportunity I had being able to compete in such a competitive district,” Williams said. “As a freshman it’s rare to have that opportunity and I will always be grateful for it.”

With those experiences and being the daughter of a coach, does Williams ever get anxiety before big games?

“I try to accept the nervousness and welcome it,” Williams said. “I think nervousness shows that I care for the game. Once the ball goes up all the nerves leave me.”

That’s when the basketball court becomes her home.

“I really just consider home wherever my family is,” Williams said. “Coming back it’s been like a fresh start, but not a start from scratch with my teammates.”