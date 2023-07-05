One of Southwest Virginia’s top high school baseball talents will be playing in Central Virginia next season.

Evan Hankins confirmed on Tuesday morning that he is transferring to The Miller School in Charlottesville after two seasons starring for the John Battle High School Trojans.

A 6-foot-5, 215-pound left-hander and University of Tennessee commit, Hankins hammered four home runs, while winning five games with one save on the mound this past spring as Battle went 19-8 and repeated as VHSL Region 2D champions.

He’ll be a junior this fall as he enrolls at the private school.

“It was a very tough decision to leave John Battle,” Hankins said. “I love my coaches, teammates, teachers; I loved everything about Battle. I just think that Miller has the freedom to develop me more as a player. The coaches at Battle do all they can do with the time they are allowed to practice the team. Where I am a one-sport guy now, I have the opportunity to practice the entire school year on baseball [at Miller School].”

The Miller School Mavericks have won three Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state championships under the direction of head coach Billy Wagner, a former Tazewell High School standout who became a seven-time MLB All-Star as one of the most dominant relief pitchers in big-league history.

Wagner attended Tazewell with Donnie Hankins, Evan’s father.

“Billy sees me as a two-way guy,” Evan Hankins said. “Maybe even play a little corner outfield.”

The offseason schedule for Hankins includes invitations to the USA Baseball Player Development Program in Cary, North Carolina, the Area Code Games in San Diego during the first week of August, the Class of 2025 Perfect Game All-Star event in Arizona in August and the world wood-bat tournament in Atlanta later this month.

Hankins is ranked as the 35th-best player in the Class of 2025 by Baseball America and the magazine raved about the power generated by his smooth swing.

“Evan is a great talent,” Wagner said. “We are happy to have him with our program. I believe Evan will be challenged with an everyday grind that will resemble a small college. At Miller we play around 35 to 40 games and that allows kids time to develop.

“It doesn’t hurt that he will face Stoneman Douglas, North Broward Prep and The Baylor School and that’s not including the consistent in-state competition … All this will allow him to become more polished and be ready for college down the road. He will also add depth to our program that we haven’t had since COVID hit. We are needlessly to say excited to have Evan in our program.”

Hankins watched closely as the Tennessee Volunteers had another successful season as they advanced to the College World Series under the direction of head coach Tony Vitello. He’ll be looking to play a big role for the Big Orange in a few years.

“Seeing them have as much success as they’ve had in the past few years has made me realize how well tuned and how much stronger I have to be going into my freshman year at UT,” Hankins said.