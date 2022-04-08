Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
BRISTOL, Va. — Not every idyllic getaway requires passports, airline tickets or crossing time zones.
The 6-foot-2 Church was the quarterback of the Indians’ state title-winning football team, a well-rounded guard in hoops and the sure-handed shortstop for a baseball squad that won a second consecutive VHSL Group A state championship. A true hometown hero.
Abingdon’s long-awaited sports complex opens Saturday after almost a decade in planning and preparation.
BRISTOL, Va. — Hickory, Chef Travis Milton’s new dining experience, has him behaving like the proverbial kid in the candy store which he desig…
A motorcyclist from Bristol, Tennessee has died after a wreck Monday in Washington County, Virginia, where he was being pursued by a deputy fr…
Jett Humphreys is not the average freshman baseball player. With a consistent two-pitch combination to go with a combative mound presence, Humphreys flashed his potential Tuesday as the Abingdon Falcons steamed to a 10-0 win over the Wise Central Warriors in five innings.
For the fourth time in the last 11 months, Tennessee High has a new football coach. Expect that revolving door to end with Josh Holt.
Thomas Walker High School sophomore Eden Muncy threw the most perfect of perfect games on Monday as she struck out all 21 batters she faced in an 8-0 softball victory over Ketchikan, Alaska, in the Grand Strand Classic in South Carolina.
The Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a resident representing the neighbors of Steele Creek Colony concerning the city’s premature plan to replace the Steele Creek Golf Course with a campground.
The Oakland Athletics open the season on Friday in Philadelphia and Justin Grimm will be in the team’s bullpen.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.