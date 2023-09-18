Memo to NASCAR fans: Don’t poke the bear at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The latest example of that lesson came in Saturday’s Night Race.

In driver introductions, Denny Hamlin was serenaded with a loud chorus of boos, jeers and insults.

Instead of reacting with anger, Hamlin strode across the stage in the manner of a pro wrestling bad guy, or heel, who converts hate in motivational rocket fuel.

To the dismay of his detractors, Hamlin led the final 141 laps en route to his second career Bristol win.

Following another round of boos in his post-race interview, a sneering Hamlin offered a barb that has since been replayed and rehashed countess times

“Hey, I beat your favorite driver – all of them,” Hamlin said.

This entire drama was reminiscent of the many Bristol conquests of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, where the hate was even more intense. Darrell Waltrip, a 12-time Bristol winner, also dealt with boos at Bristol.

Late Saturday night, Hamlin explained how he deals with the center stage pressure.

“That’s why I love this track,” Hamlin said. It doesn’t matter whether it’s cheers or boos, you’ve earned the right to be on that stage for that given moment.

“I’m a person that feeds off of that because I know my hard work has paid off. It’s really fun in NASCAR to have that many fans passionate one way or another. That’s good for our sport.”

Bubba Wallace can relate to hate and pressure.

Much like Hamlin, Wallace defied his critics Saturday by earning a spot into the Round of 12 in the Playoffs. Wallace appeared mentally and physically exhausted on pit road after the proving ground event.

“We gave it our all and I’m worn out,” Wallace said. “I love where we’re at with this team. This is a career year. Thank you to the ones who believe in me.”

Hamlin also came away from his Bristol triumph with a new wave of confidence and affirmation.

“After 18 years, I’ve got to realize that I’m probably not going to win the most popular driver award. I understand it,” Hamlin said.

According to Hamlin, he actually embraced the boos, jeers and insults Saturday.

“Yeah, they think they bother me. But clearly it’s having an opposite effect.

“I welcome any fan to come to the dark side. All five of my fans are still out there chanting my name. But yeah, as Cat Williams said: “A hater can’t stand a winner.”

Pit Stops: Due to inclement weather, Sunday’s scheduled SMART Modified Mod Squad Nationals event at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park was canceled. The Lonesome Pine Nationals is set for Oct. 7, with track titles and six-pack series championships on the line. There will be twin races in the Super Street, Pure 4, Street Stock and Sportsman classes…An overflow crowd attended Saturday’s Tour of Destruction program at Pulaski County Motorsports Park. A SMART Modified event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Radford track.