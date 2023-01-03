Hamlin incident rekindles Roanoke death in 07

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during an NFL game Monday night in Cincinnati, those at the game and those watching on television were stunned.

But a football player suffering a cardiac arrest after a collision in a game has indeed happened before.

It has happened in Roanoke.

On Oct. 17, 1997, Pulaski County High School football player Danny Lee Cook, 16, died during the Cougars' game against William Fleming in Victory Stadium after he collapsed to the ground following a routine on-field collision with Fleming's Jamie Penn.

Cook, who was known was Lee Cook, was pronounced dead at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Cook died of cardiac arrest triggered by a blow to the front part of his body.

Two weeks later, a medical examiner ruled the official cause of death was a rare injury called commotio cordis, otherwise known as a concussion of the heart.

According to the Associated Press on Tuesday, commotio cordis is one of the possible reasons Hamlin's heart stopped Monday. Hamlin was given CPR and his heartbeat was restored on the field. WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reported that Hamlin required an automated external defibrillator on the field.

Commotio cordis occurs when a severe blow to the chest causes the heartbeat to quiver, leading to sudden cardiac arrest, according to the AP. The condition only happens when a sharp hit lands directly over the heart “at the exact wrong location at the exact wrong timing” during the heart’s rhythm cycle, Dr. Rod Passman, director of the center for arrythmia research at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, told the AP on Tuesday.

Commotio cordis occurs “probably 20 times a year,’’ and about 60% of those affected survive, heart rhythm specialist Dr. Mark Link of UT Southwestern Medical Center told the AP on Tuesday.

Cook's mother, Regina Piland, told The Roanoke Times for a 2007 article on the anniversary of Cook's death that even though she was a former registered nurse, she had never heard of commotio cordis before her son's death.

The late Virginia prep sports historian Marshall Johnson told The Roanoke Times in 2007 that he believed Cook's death was the first game-related fatal injury suffered by a Virginia high school football player since 1911.

With 8 minutes, 52 seconds to play in the second quarter of that game in Roanoke, the Colonels had the ball on the Pulaski County 20-yard line.

At the snap, Cook, a 6-foot-1-inch, 250-pound junior defensive tackle, was met at the line of scrimmage by Penn, a 6-3, 245-pound sophomore offensive guard. The two collided.

Game video showed Cook falling backward, with Penn landing on top of him. Cook attempted to rise, took a couple of steps toward the center of the field and fell face-first. He never got up.

Play stopped for 15 minutes, and Cook was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. His mother rode in the ambulance.

At halftime, then-Pulaski County coach Joel Hicks learned from team doctor Hix Williams that Cook had died. Hicks did not immediately share the news.

"I was still trying to coach as best I could and keep things going," Hicks told The Roanoke Times in 2007. "But in my mind [Hicks thought], 'What am I going to do? What am I going to tell them? I wonder what happened?’"

Hicks told the team in the locker room after the loss to Fleming, with the help of his assistant coaches and the Rev. Dave Hoagland of Dublin Baptist Church.

Pulaski administrators immediately put the players on a bus back to the high school. Hicks rode in a Roanoke city police car to meet with Cook's parents at the hospital.

"I asked them, Could I see him?’ and they said yes," Hicks recalled to The Roanoke Times in 2007. "I went in there and there that kid was. He was laying there still in his uniform."

The police came and confiscated Fleming's game films. It was then that the Fleming team learned Cook was dead.

Hicks watched the game tape in his VCR as soon as he could. Penn's block was perfectly clean.

"I wanted to see exactly that play," Hicks told The Roanoke Times in 2007. "I wanted to know. I wanted to make sure William Fleming knew there was nothing on that play. It was just a block and he's down and the other kid goes on."

The late Fleming coach George Miller had the same recollection.

"It was a picture-perfect block," Miller told The Roanoke Times in 2007.

Penn cried inconsolably after the game in the locker room as he received counseling from the Rev. Charles Roberts of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

"He didn't look at it as a picture-perfect block," Miller said in 2007. "He looked at it as having done damage to another player. It was one of those things that you would experience once in a lifetime, if ever."

Penn was shot to death in 2005 at the age of 23.