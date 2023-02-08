NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have shaken up their coaching staff and Justin Hamilton is among the many new additions.

The Clintwood High School graduate and former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator has been named a defensive quality control coach on head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Hamilton was a star running back at Clintwood and the recipient of the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2001 Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award, played multiple positions at Virginia Tech and spent 12 games as a defensive back and special teams contributor in the NFL: 10 with the Cleveland Browns in 2006 and a pair with the Washington Redskins in 2008.

His coaching career included stops at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech.

He was the defensive coordinator on Justin Fuente’s staff at Tech during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Hamilton isn’t the only Southwest Virginia native in the Titans hierarchy.

Ryan Cowden, who attended Lebanon High School, served as the interim general manager for Titans late in the 2022 season and is currently the vice president of player personnel.

Meanwhile, staying in-house and promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator after one season was the “right fit” according to Vrabel.

And Vrabel did hire one of those who interviewed for that coordinator job in Charles London, now Tennessee's new pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, in a flurry of moves announced Tuesday. Kelly replaces Todd Downing, who was fired after two seasons. Before joining the Titans for the 2022 season, Kelly worked with the Houston Texans between 2014 and 2021 with the last three seasons as offensive coordinator.

The Titans ranked 28th in scoring an average of 17.5 points a game despite ranking sixth once Tennessee got inside an opponent's 20. The Titans ranked 30th in passing with Ryan Tannehill missing five games and ending the season on injured reserve.

The Titans hired former NFL player Chris Harris as their new defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Vrabel also has hired the franchise's first full-time female coaching assistant, adding Lori Locust as defensive quality control coach from Tampa Bay along with Hamilton in the same position.

Locust joins scout Mical Johnson, the team's first full-time female scout hired in June 2021.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk also hired the franchise's first Black general manager last month in Ran Carthon.