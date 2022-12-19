Hall's 22 paces Chilhowie over Bulldogs

Zac Hall scored 22 points and the Chilhowie Warriors rolled to an 88-53 non-district boys basketball win over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Monday night.

Chilhowie (4-1) led 54-30 at halftime against a team they edged 74-71 back on Dec. 2.

Aidan Bartuski (19 points) and Will Goodwin (18 points) also scored in double digits. The Warriors drained 13 3-pointers.

Senior Gavin Duty led Tazewell with a dozen points.

John Battle 51, Holston 43

Gavin Ratliff scored 15 points and Eli Meade made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining as John Battle earned a close win over Holston for the second time this season.

Battle trailed 35-33 and the game was tied at 42 with less than two minutes remaining when Made sank a clutch shot. The Trojans topped the Cavaliers in overtime in the first meeting between the teams earlier this month in Damascus.

The two teams will play again on Thursday at a tournament hosted by Honaker.

Porter Gobble added 11 points for Battle, which plays archrival Virginia High tonight

Cole Caywood (14 points), Conner Finley (12 points) and Dustin Bott (11 points) led the way for Holston.

Patrick Henry 82, Castlewood 26

Jake Hall went to work inside for the Patrick Henry Rebels once again on Monday night and the results turned out well.

Hall had another strong performance with 22 points in a non-district victory over homestanding Castlewood.

Hamilton Addair (16 points), Dalton Blevins (13 points) and Kolin Gobble (10 points) also scored in double digits. PH closed the first half on a 27-6 run.

Cayden Dishman had 16 of Castlewood’s 26 points.

West Greene 97, Sullivan East 81

Leyton Frye (32 points) and Ethan Turner (31 points) torched the nets as West Greene whipped Sullivan East in the semifinals of the Big H BBQ Christmas Tournament in Rogersville, Tennessee.

East fell behind 25-11 after one quarter and could never recover.

Masun Tate (20 points), Corbin Laisure (19 points), Jacob WItcher (15 points) and Tyler Cross (13 points) all scored in double digits for East, which plays Cherokee in the third-place game today at 5 p.m. The Patriots have played West Greene, South Greene, North Greene and Greeneville this season.

West Ridge 76, Cloudland 32

Houston Sherfey’s 19-point showing led the way as West Ridge hammered the Highlanders of Cloudland.

Will Harris and Dawson Arnold had 10 points apiece for the Wolves, who led 30-10 after one quarter. All 10 West Ridge players who logged minutes reached the scoring column.

Grayson County 61, Rural Retreat 35

Eli Gillespie scored 19 points as Grayson County routed Rural Retreat.

The Blue Devils earned some revenge after losing by 30 points to the Indians earlier this season.

Levi Crockett led Rural Retreat with 15 points.

GIRLS

Twin Springs 47, Jenkins (Ky.) 35

Kayli Dunn (19 points, three assists) and Kaylee Keith (16 points) were A-OK on Monday afternoon for the Twin Springs Titans as they prevailed in a losers bracket game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Tournament in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Twin Springs (3-2) plays Phelps (Ky.) today at 12:30 p.m. in the fifth-place game of the tournament.

Castlewood 38, Patrick Henry 23

Castlewood’s Anna Summers had an impressive double-double – 11 points, 24 rebounds – and that meant trouble for the Patrick Henry Rebels.

Charleigh Hall (11 points, five steals), Bailee Varney (10 points, six rebounds) and Madison Sutherland (10 rebounds) also played well for the Blue Devils.

John Battle 58, Holston 34

Gracie Ralston scored 19 points to lead the way for the John Battle Trojans in their non-district win over visiting Holston.

Emma Bishop added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans, while Keeley Smith’s eight rebounds and Kara Kelley’s seven steals were also key.

Battle built a 14-4 lead after one quarter in a tune-up for tonight’s game against archrival Virginia High.

Bailey Widener led Holston with 16 points.