EMORY, Va. – Eastside Spartans softball player Braelyn Hall served as an understudy to senior pitcher Tinley Hamilton last season.

With a six-pitch arsenal based around spin, the 5-foot-8 Hall has emerged as one of the dominant arms in far Southwest Virginia as a sophomore.

Hall combined with hard-throwing freshman Emma Sartin on a four-hitter Tuesday afternoon as Eastside rolled to an 8-2 win over the Honaker Tigers in the Region 1D semifinals Tuesday afternoon at Emory & Henry.

What sort of impression did Hamilton leave on Hall?

“Tinley was like my big sister on the team,” Hall said. “She taught me everything, including how to keep my emotions under control when someone gets a hit off me.”

For six innings and one out, Hall appeared headed to a perfect game Tuesday. Freshman Lincoln Bush ended the suspense with an opposite field single.

“Unfortunately, I was aware of it,” said Hall, referring to the perfect game bid. “But I just wanted the win.”

Hall recorded a no-hitter during a tournament in Myrtle Beach last season.

Honaker fans became excited in the seventh when Emma Ray singled and freshman Madelyn Dye followed with a two-run double, but Sartin closed out the victory.

Eastside collected 10 hits, as Hall supplied two line doubles from the leadoff spot. Sartin and Jada Jordan each drive in two runs for the Spartans, while Shelby Stanley, Jordan, Sartin and Taylor Clay delivered two hits each.

All four of Honaker hits came in the seventh.

“Eastside is a good team with good pitching,” Honaker coach Donovan Helton said. “We struggled with (Hall) until the end, and then we started putting the ball in play. If we had played the entire game like we played the seventh, we would have been okay.”

Senior center fielder Riley Hart and sophomore shortstop Rylee Rasnake excelled on defense for 12-13 Honaker, which started just two seniors.

The good times continue for Hall, who studies under Virginia-based pitching gurus Denny Tincher and Rita Gilman Rich.

“The curveball and change-up are my two favorite pitches, and I just wanted to keep the ball moving today,” Hall said. “I love being a team leader and tone-setter for my team.”

Rye Cove 3, Lebanon 1

Another refined pitcher dominated in the second game.

Relying on her trademark rise ball, Rye Cove Eagles junior Eden Muncy struck out 10 en route to a one-hitter.

It was the first matchup of the season between Lebanon and Rye Cove. Muncy embraced the opportunity.

“Seeing a new team is a good thing for me because the hitters don’t know pitches I have and can’t prepare,” Muncy said. “I didn’t know much about Lebanon, so I just brought all I had.”

The lone hit for Lebanon was a leadoff single by Shelby Keys in the sixth inning.

With the victory, Rye Cove earned the first state tournament ticket in the history of its softball program.

“I don’t think the girls understand the significance of what they’ve accomplished and what they are about to experience,” first-year Rye Cove coach Nick Hood said. “We’re the smallest school left in the region with just a little over 200 students. It’s been great to see our community support grow with each game, and we want to make more history.”

Rye Cove (24-0) will face defending Region 1D champ Cumberland District rival Eastside (14-11) for the regional title. Both teams advance to the Class 1 state quarterfinals.

The other hero for Rye Cove Tuesday was sophomore Gracie Byrd, who blasted two singles and drove in a run.

Was Byrd dreaming of a trip to state at the start of the season?

“Most of us play travel ball together, so we knew that we had a good team,” Byrd said. “We’ve just tried to keep driving with each game. I was super nervous Tuesday night but this is a big win. Making school history is fun. Now, we just have to stay humble.”

Speaking of humility, Byrd described what it’s like to face the rise ball of Muncy.

“I struck out every time against it,” Byrd said. “That’s a nasty pitch, and it had me swinging out of my shoes. Eden is very good at what she does.”

Montana Dillowe contributed a run-scoring double for the Eagles, while Kenzie Hood added a run-scoring single.

It was an emotional ending for the eight seniors on the Lebanon squad. The Pioneers were attempting to clinch their seventh state tourney ticket in eight years.

“Rye Cove is a good team. Their players made good plays on defense and got the big hits when they needed it,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “Our team never quits, that’s for sure. And we battled until the end again.”

Senior shortstop Morgan Varney and freshman third baseman Chloe Couch converted several difficult chances on defense for 13-8 Lebanon, while senior pitcher Erin Rasnake crafted a complete game.

Byrd saved at least one run with a one-handed catch in right field to end a sixth inning rally, while right-fielder Jazz Stanley and Dillowe in center field were also solid

As usual, the unflappable Muncy earned the headlines for Rye Cove.

“My arm is a little sore and I didn’t pitch the best I could, but I’m satisfied overall,” said Muncy, who walked just one. “My teammates got the hits and I stuck to my old reliable with the rise ball.”