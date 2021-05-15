Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Ricky Morton has grappled with Ric Flair, feuded with the Four Horsemen, starred at Starrcade, wrestled in a battle royal at WrestleMania and is enshrined in the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.
Jack Henopp fired up the grill at Tenderloins Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant this spring, looking for “an opportunity” to showcase his style. “I was looking to do my own upscale kind of restaurant,” he said.
Virginia State Police Trooper D.J. Hess continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on May 1 along I-81 in Washington County, Virginia, police announced Sunday.
Eric McClure was born into a NASCAR family, and made his own impact in the sport before his untimely death on May 2 at age 42.
ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a Virginia unemployment scheme that involves dozens of co-conspirators, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Tennessee High joins Virginia High in looking for a new football coach after Mike Mays stepped down on Thursday to accept the role as strength and conditioning coach for the Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Virginia because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on a key East Coast fuel pipeline.
Virginia High football coach Michael Crist is leaving Bristol to become the leader of the Radford Bobcats.
Trail Days hikes back into this “Town of Many Trails” next weekend, May 14-16. This marks a return to the Appalachian Trail-themed event, which was canceled in Damascus last year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The ex-wife of a man shot and killed by a Bristol, Virginia police officer who was charged with murder last week is suing the officer in federal court.
