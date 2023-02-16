The hallways of Grundy High School, the muddy turf at Nelson Memorial Field and the Golden Wave’s wrestling facility have always been home for Ian Scammell.

The Salem Civic Center – site of this weekend’s VHSL Class 1, 2 and 3 state wrestling tournaments – might as well be a second home for one of the Golden Wave’s most accomplished athletes.

“All of the guys look forward to this one,” Scammell said. “Just that first walk into the Civic Center and you get that feeling that we are ready to go. It’s awesome.”

Scammell is aiming for his third individual state championship – and being a part of his fourth team title – at the facility this weekend in what figures to be another successful showing for the Commonwealth’s most decorated high school sports dynasty.

Entering the state tournament, Grundy has won seven consecutive team championships and the Golden Wave own 25 overall.

Scammell has a 23-2 record at 190 pounds and is one of 12 state qualifiers for head coach Travis Fiser’s team.

Carson Griffey (138), Ethan Roberts (165), Wyatt Bush (215) and Logan Looney (285) will attempt to win their second individual titles.

Bryce Looney (113), Brody Coleman (120), Blake Broyles (126), Dominic Ciolli (132), Shaiem Gordon (144), Carson Deel (157) and Ryan Campbell (190) will also represent the Golden Wave. Riverheads, Rural Retreat and Grayson County figure to challenge the Wave for the team title.

Grundy beat Rural Retreat by 126 points to win last week’s Region 1D tournament, more proof the Wave are usually at their best in the postseason.

“Normally at this point, it’s just sharpening our tools,” Scammell said. “We’ve put in the hard work all season and now it’s just time to go get it.”

Scammell is undecided at this time if he’ll pursue a football or wrestling career in college. He finished with 2,104 rushing yards and was an all-state selection on the gridiron this past fall for a team that reached the state semifinals.

In the meantime, he’ll enjoy another trip to his home away from home in search of more gold.

“The Grundy wrestling team has a special bond,” Scammell said. “I’m sure you can ask many guys that came through and they will all say the same. We are all like brothers.”

The following is a look at four other storylines to follow this weekend in Salem:

Gibson goes for four

Castlewood senior Adam Gibson is trying to become the ninth grappler from far Southwest Virginia to win four individual state wrestling championships.

Gibson previously won Class 1 gold in the 106-pound weight class (2020, 2021) and in the 113-pound class (2022) all via first-period pins in the finals. He’s back at 113 this season as he tries to complete the four-peat.

Gibson has quite the medal collection.

He finished fourth in the last two VHSL Class 1 state cross country meets and was sixth in the 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600 in June at the VHSL state track and field championships.

Union aims high

The Union Bears from Big Stone Gap have won VHSL state titles in boys basketball, boys cross country and golf since the school opened in the fall of 2011 following the consolidation of Appalachia and Powell Valley.

The wrestling team could add another trophy to the case this weekend as the Bears figure to be in contention for the Class 2 team title.

Union junior Thomas Potter (165) has crafted a 40-3 record and is going for state championship No. 3.

Canaan Spears (120), Dylan Lane (138), Johnny Satterfield (175) and Zach Hall (215) won regional gold for Union.

Defending state champion Strasburg, Poquoson, Glenvar and Region 2D runner-up John Battle will be in the mix for the top spot too. Glenvar is coached by Grundy graduate Jason Cline.

Going for gold

John Battle senior Owen Almany (106) has more than 100 career victories and is trying to become the second member of his family with a state title. His older brother, Avery Almany, was the Class 2 state champion at 126 pounds during his senior season in 2021.

Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis (144) was named the top wrestler of the Region 2D tournament after a thrilling 9-7 overtime decision over Landon Davis of Wise County Central in the finals. The last state champion on the mat for the Bearcats was Gage Richard (170) in 2020.

Tristan Hass started at safety for Graham’s 15-0 VHSL Class 2 state championship football team. He’ll try to add another title Saturday as he competes in the 150-pound weight class.

Rural Retreat’s Ely Blevins (132) is trying to secure his third individual state title in Class 1, while Tazewell’s Talan Hall (113) goes for his second straight in Class 2.

Richlands 126-pounder Chance Rose is attempting to move up a step on the podium. He was runner-up at 113 pounds in 2021 and finished second at 120 last February.

Abingdon quartet

Abingdon’s Max Ferguson (113), Zachary Rasnake (132), Michael Maxfield (138) and Yenesew Smith (144) qualified for the Class 3 state tournament.

Maxfield, a freshman, was runner-up in the Region 3D tournament.

Smith was a member of Abingdon’s state championship golf team in the fall.