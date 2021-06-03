Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
“He made a mistake and that’s it,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “You don’t option a guy [to the minor leagues] because of the fact he made a mistake. We make mistakes in all realms of life. It just happened to be something nobody’s ever seen before.”
A home built prior to Bristol, Virginia’s incorporation has been restored by a Washington County couple, who are hosting a reception today from noon-2 p.m., featuring Rita Springer, 93, great-granddaughter of the original owner and the restored home’s first overnight guest.
“I enjoyed my time at Union and will miss the relationships I created with my teammates and coaches,” Cusano said. “I am happy I left on a high note of winning a state championship.”
Adam Vinatieri officially announced his retirement from the gridiron a few days ago, slamming shut the book on a career that saw him kick his way to the top of the National Football League annals.
With Smyth County’s sheriff switching to the Republican Party this past week, only two sheriffs remain with the Democratic Party in Southwest Virginia.
Jeff Tarter told all who would listen after Richlands’ 38-34 loss to Ridgeview in a VHSL Plus-One Game in April that it would be his final game after 28 years as an assistant – and one game as an interim head coach – for the Blue Tornado.
Those plans have changed.
Before her arrest Tuesday, the woman charged with murder in a Memorial Day shooting near Bluff City had already confessed to the crime — not in person, but in a video she shared with law enforcement officials through a confidential informant, Detective Jonathan Bright said.
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Charges are pending against a driver following a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to Tennessee…
John Paul Justus might be the new head football coach at Hurley High School, but he’s no stranger to the place.
The city of Bristol, Virginia is currently accepting bids for a proposed $5.85 million construction project expected to impact Interstate 81’s Exit 5 for more than a year.
