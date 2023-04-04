ABINGDON, Va. – The coach Chelsea Campbell era is off to an inspiring start at Abingdon.

Just ask sophomore Brenna Green.

“Coach Campbell has given me so much more confidence and she keeps everyone on the team calm. That’s really been helpful,” Green said.

Green helped AHS Tuesday by smashing three singles and driving in five runs as the Falcons downed defending Mountain 7 District regular season champion Wise County Central by an 8-5 margin.

Abingdon (5-1, 2-1) finished with 12 hits to support freshman left-hander Lauren Baker in the circle.

“I love being here at Abingdon,” Campbell said. “It was an adjustment coming to a larger school, but we hit the field for practice in the second week of school and we’ve been working hard ever since.”

Baker helped herself with a pair of singles, while leadoff batter Muriel Dillow and No. 9 hitter Kinley Brooks each contributed two singles.

“We were expecting a really good game tonight,” Campbell said. “Wise has good hitters and good pitchers. There’s not an easy win in this district, and that will help prepare for us Class 3 teams.”

Senior Kendal Yates leads the Falcons on the season with 17 RBIs, while Green and Dillow are both hitting well over .300.

According to Campbell, Baker is not the average newcomer.

“Lauren doesn’t even act like a freshman,” Campbell said. “She’s just an all-around athlete who competes. I told Lauren that I was going to pitch her in this game and I wanted her to finish it. I can rely on Lauren for anything.

Sophomore Sophie Spurlock displayed range and instincts at centerfield Tuesday

“Our confidence level is up. We just need to have trust in each other and in Coach Campbell,” Green said. “Wise was one of the top teams in the area last season, so this win shows that we have a lot of potential.”

After hitting seventh in the lineup last season, Green now bats in the vital No. 4 spot.

‘I’ve got a new approach at the plate this season where I take a deep breath before each pitch and look at where I’m going to hit the ball,” Green said. “It’s working.”

Wise Central (2-1, 6-1) collected nine hits, but was hurt by three errors.

Wise Central coach Allison Shortt knows that foes will be gunning for the Warriors after last season’s run to the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

“I feel like we always have a target on our back, so we’ve got to come out and play our best each night,” Shortt said. “We made way too many errors to be productive in this one.”

Speedy leadoff batter Taylor Cochran drove in five runs for Wise Central with a double and triple, while freshmen Chloe Wells and Hannah Salyer each collected two hits,

Cochran also chased down several balls in centerfield, but it wasn’t enough. The Warriors graduated star pitcher Bayleigh Allison.

“Our pitcher tonight (Lexi Baker) did a great job. We’ve just got to make the plays behind her,” Shortt said.