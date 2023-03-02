Tri-Cities Christian had Faith in Faith Greene, who scored 24 points to lead the Eagles to the National Association of Christian Athletics tournament championship game with a 48-45 win over Bradley on Thursday in Dayton, Tennessee.

Greene also had seven rebounds and four assists for the Eagles, which also received eight points and eight boards by Michaela Dixon.

Tri-Cities Christian will face Jefferson Christian Academy from Rich Creek, Virginia in the NACA Division 5 championship game this morning at 10 a.m.