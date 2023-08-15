BRISTOL, Tenn. - After opening the last four seasons against Dobyns-Bennett, Tennessee High made a change to the slate, and will open 2023 by hosting Greeneville on Friday at the Stone Castle.

It certainly doesn't get isn't any easier. All the Greene Devils did was finish 30-0 and win Class 4A state titles in 2017-18 and have finished 12-1 in each of the last two seasons, falling in the state quarterfinals both times.

"Greeneville is always a good football team," Tennessee High second year head coach Josh Holt said. "They are physical, they are simple, they are disciplined, they do all the right things so it is going to be a good measuring stick for us to see where we are at."

While Tennessee High has scrimmaged Morristown East and Cherokee, along with Virginia High last Friday, the Greene Devils were tested last week by Class 5A Oak Ridge, falling to the Wildcats 14-13 in a jamboree held at Carson-Newman.

"Our goals are the same each year, we want to be Region 1-4A champion," said Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlin, in an email. "If we can do this it puts us in good position to make a run in the playoffs."

Among the highlights for the Greene Devils last week was an 88-yard touchdown pass from Corbin Cannon to Zayden Anderson and an Amanuel Dickson scoring run. Others to watch for Greeneville, according to Spradlin, are Carson Quillen, Kameron Lester, Bryson Myers, Zac Chrisman, Nik Pillar, Brandon Iezzi and Drew Armbrister.

"It's always an exciting time of year around here at this time of year," Spradlin said. "We are excited about this football team. We are looking forward to how this team will progress throughout the season, hopefully being at our best by week 11. We return six starters on offense. We return seven starters on defense as well as our punter."

Holt expected the film exchange between the clubs to occur last weekend, which would only enhance the preparations continuing this week for the Greene Devils, which trail the all-time series with Tennessee High that dates back to 1917. They have, however, but won six of the last seven meetings, including 28-24 win in 2020. Tennessee High's lone win in that time span came in 2009.

"They return a bunch on defense. I don't know the numbers right now, but they are pretty stout in the box and they are always good up front on the other side of the ball," said Holt, prior to last Friday's V-T scrimmage with the Bearcats. "We haven't seen much on them, it is just too early to get the film, but we know what to expect. They are going to be disciplined, they are going to be physical, they are going to be simple, they are going to be all those things."

While Tennessee High does have some veteran leadership back, including senior quarterback Jimmy Phipps, a trio to returnees in the backfield, a Micah Norton-led offensive line and a young receiving corps that got a boost from Virginia High transfer Donnie Thomas, the Greene Devils have its usual talented roster, with Cannon in his first season behind center.

They will definitely challenge the Tennessee High defense, which is led by linebackers Josh Bell and Carter Keesee, along with Jashun Hernton and Jacob Ray on the inside, with Thomas a key cog in the secondary.

"They always do. I think they have got a new quarterback, but I am sure he has been coached pretty well," Holt said. "These are just things that I know. They have got a really good linebacker and some good backs too. They are always going to come in here with really good football players anytime you play them.

"That is good football and that is why they have had some so much success because they do those things all the time. That is what we are striving to be, disciplined, simple, consistent and physical as well."

Injuries are always a concern heading into a season, and Holt said the Vikings were good prior to the Virginia High scrimmage.

"So far we have done a pretty good job of staying healthy," he said. "We have tried to be as physical as we can with the kids as far as our legs and stuff goes so we are in pretty good shape right now. You get a few little bumps and bruises after a scrimmage, but I feel like we are in pretty good shape."

It will be Greeneville's fourth straight visit in the series to the Stone Castle, with the Greene Devils winning in 2020 and in their previous meeting in 2010 in Bristol.

"We are really excited to open the season at Tennessee High," Spradlin said. "It is an exciting place to play with a lot of football history. We have played really hard and physical in our scrimmages. We hope to continue that this Friday night in Bristol."

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.