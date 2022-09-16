Grayson triumphs at Bristol for 3rd straight win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The hottest driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series pulled off one of his most impressive feats late Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Relying on old tires and using the high side of the track, Noah Gragson earned his third straight win by taking the Food City 300.

“Man, three in a row. We won here in 2020 and there were no fans here. This is 10 times cooler,” said Gragson referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the sixth win of the season for Gragson. The last time a driver won three consecutive Xfinity races was 2020.

“What a great opportunity to race here in front of fans. I had a blast,” Gragson said.

Gragson punctuated his achievement by climbing the fence on the frontstretch with his crewmen. He also delighted fans with a long burnout.

Gragson earned his latest win the hard way. With tires that had nearly 100 laps of wear, Gragson managed to hold off the faster car of Brandon Jones in the closing laps.

“When the last caution came out, I knew it would be hard for (Jones) to get there if we could ring the top,” said Gragson, who led the final 25 laps. “I appreciate Brandon for racing us clean.”

With two laps remaining, Jones did make contact with Gragson’s bumper.

“I was hanging on and scrubbing the fence, but we held on,” Gragson said.

Ironically, Jones will replace Gragson next season in the No. 9 Jr. Motorsports Chevrolet.

“That didn’t even cross my mind,” Jones said. “This one hurts just because I thought it was our chance to win. We fought so much adversity and just kept coming back.”

Jones said his fresher tires helped him close the gap on Gragson, but there was not an opening to grab the lead.

“I just caught him at the wrong time every time,” Jones said. “I could get in deeper into the corner and I could get to the middle, but I just never could get to the exit. I tried to get him loose. I put on maximum pressure.”

Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst rounded out the top five.

Ty Gibbs started from the pole after recording a time of 15.653 seconds at 122.584 mph in Friday’s qualifying session. He was joined on the front row by Josh Berry.

Clinging to the inside lane, Gibbs dominated the first 89 laps.

Sheldon Creed maintained the lead for 34 laps before the event took a dramatic shift on lap 130 for a three-car incident involving Gragson, Gibbs and Creed. The incident began when Gragson bumped the Gibbs car from behind.

Gibbs lost his chance for the regular season title to AJ Allmendinger, while Creed saw his Playoff hopes vanish with his 37th place effort. It was second straight regular season crown for Allmendinger.

“We didn’t have a great qualifying effort, but we did what we had to do and got track position,” Creed said. “I thought we were one stop from being able to race those guys for a win. That’s just the way my year has gone. We have speed at times, and then stuff like this happens.”

Gibbs, who has had previous on-track encounters with Gragson, was not exactly thrilled with his finishing spot of No. 36.

“I’m very disappointed,” Gibbs said. “I had a good car and was excited for the rest of the race. My guys made really good progress over this race last year. I felt like we were one of the fastest, so I’m very thankful for that.”

Justin Allgaier took over from there, as drivers were finally able to at least experiment with the higher lane.

As the laps closed down, Gragson amped up the pressure on Allgaier.

Fans jumped to their feet with 30 laps left when JJ Yeley smacked the inside wall as Allgaier tried to work around him. Only 12 cars remained on the lead lap at that point.

That set up a high-stakes guessing game involving tire strategy for all pit crews.

The race resumed with 25 laps remaining and Gragson in the front. Meanwhile, Allgaier was sent to the back of the field for speeding on pit road was forced to settle for a ninth place finish.

“My teams gave me a great car and put in a good position,” Allgaier said. “I know what happened. I didn’t really think I was speeding, but obviously I was. I just hate it for everybody.”

Allgaier, who led a total of 148 laps, was impressed with the tenacity and durability of Gragson.

“I cannot believe that there were able to stay out there and still run the speed they were,” Allgaier said. “I’ve led over 1,000 laps here, and I’ve got one win and that was over 10 years ago. I’ve just got to do a better job next time.”

Ryan Sieg earned the final Playoff spot, while Landon Cassill missed the Playoffs by one spot.

The race was slowed by eight cautions for 58 laps, including four minor stoppages over the first 45 laps.

Knoxville’s Chad Finchum failed to qualify for the race along with Brennan Poole and Dawson Cram.