Allen’s INTs
A look at the 11 career interceptions for fifth-year senior defensive back Cam Allen (Graham) of Purdue University:
Date;Opponent;Quarterback;Result
11/9/2019; Northwestern; Aiden Smith;W
10/31/2020;Illinois; Coran Taylor;W
11/14/2020;Northwestern;Peyton Ramsey;L
9/4/2021; Oregon State;Sam Noyer;W
10/16/2021;Iowa;Spencer Petras (2); W
10/30/2021;Nebraska;Adrian Martinez;W
9/10/2022;Indiana State;Gavin Screws;W
10/1/2022;Minnesota;Tanner Morgan (2);W
9/9/2023;Virginia Tech;Grant Wells;W