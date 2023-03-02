COLONIAL HEIGHTS — Evidence from a Wednesday night shooting incident will be turned over to a Sullivan County grand jury.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residential area on Hillandale Drive just after 8 p.m., Wednesday to investigate a shooting, according to a written statement.

One individual was transported from the scene for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and detectives responded to investigate.

They learned that the homeowner encountered an individual exiting his residence and approaching him in a manner that caused the homeowner to fear for his safety. The homeowner fired a pistol, striking the individual.

The incident will be presented to the Sullivan County Grand Jury for the consideration of any charges.

No names are being released at this time as no individuals have been charged with a crime.