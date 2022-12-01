Graham leans on Dolin in trenches

BLUEFIELD, VA. – Graham junior Ty’Drez Clements created a buzz among Virginia High School League football fans last week by rushing for 409 yards and seven scores in the Region 2D title game.

Cody Dolin enjoyed a front row seat to the fast-paced show.

“It was something I will always remember,” Dolin said.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Dolin played his role as guard on the veteran offensive line corps for the G-Men.

“We work together like a well-oiled machine along that line,” Dolin said. “We like to strive to see how many yards we can get for Ty’Drez and for the team as a whole.”

With his quick burst and ankle-breaking cuts, Clements often takes off before Dolin and company can complete or even set up their blocks.

“On those outside runs, we don’t have to do much,” Dolin said. “Ty’Drez goes 100% all the time.”

The spotlight will be on the running backs in Saturday’s Class 2A semifinal matchup between Appomattox County (10-3) and unbeaten Graham. Game time is 2 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium.

Clements has accounted for well over 2,000 yards rushing with 30 touchdowns on the season, while Appomattox features Virginia Tech recruit Jonathan Pennix.

As usual, Dolin will be at the center of the action. He’s a three-year starter at nose guard on a defense that has allowed just 107 yards rushing the past two weeks.

Much like fellow senior lineman Connor Roberts, Dolin plays with emotion and animation.

“Nose guard is perfect for me,” Dolin said. “You have to face double teams and other challenges, but it’s truly rewarding when you make a sack or tackle.”

With their long hair and size, Dolin and the 6-3 Roberts are ever-present running mates and enforcers.

“Connor and I have been close since youth league,” Dolin said. “We kind of feed off each other and give each other tips in practices and games. One day Connor will be amped up, and that will amp me up. Really, we’re hyped up all the time.”

In terms of tenacity and leverage, Dolin has an advantage on most blockers.

He’s been a member of the Graham wrestling team since his freshman year, winning a Southwest District title and advancing to the state tournament.

“Wrestling is a great sport that I would recommend to anybody, especially football players,” Dolin said. “It’s all about balance and that carries over in both sports.”

According to Graham head coach Tony Palmer, balance is a strong point for Dolin.

“Cody is one a heck of a player and the kind of guy any coach would want on a team," Palmer said. “Cody is a great leader who is smart in the classroom and smart on the field. And he’s probably grown three inches since last year.”

Dolin never has to search for motivation. His older brother Jacob played safety for the G-Men, and he is surrounded by an accomplished crew of coaches and supporters, including former Graham and National Football League star Ahmad Bradshaw.

“When you go near Ahmad, you see that Super Bowl ring. That’s motivation for everybody,” said Dolin, who has earned recruiting interest from Ferrum College.

Dolin hopes to create more memories with Clements Saturday on the Mitchell Stadium turf.

“Ty’Drez is just amazing to watch,” Dolin said.