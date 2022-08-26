Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Gracie
CLINTWOOD, Va. - It was complaints about bad biscuits that brought Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) to Ridgeview Middle School Monday.
BRISTOL, Va. – Citizens of Alaska, where are you?
VHSL ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood, Hurley, Honaker, Rural Retreat, Fort Chiswell, Union, J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Wise Central among preseason winners
Blake Robinson (Chilhowie), Denim Kirk (Northwood), Ricky Onate (Wise Central), Ben Belcher (Patrick Henry), Alex Duty (Hurley), Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Paul Huff (Union) among standouts in final tune-up for season
For the first time in two decades, Barry Ruff will not be the head coach of a girls basketball team in far Southwest Virginia.
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Todd Tiller is a big man undertaking a big task.
As the successor to Doug Hubbard as Honaker High School’s head football coach, Tiller takes over for a fellow former offensive lineman who was large in both size and stature.
Football is all about the snap for Kellen Hensley.
Rural Retreat was hampered by tough breaks and a bad break in 2021.
A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford.
Ridgeview is the early favorite to unseat Abingdon in the Mountain 7 District football race. The season begins for the Mountain 7 teams on Friday.