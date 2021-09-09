GRACE
Former Tennessee High boys basketball coach and the creator of the Arby's Classic, Dale Burns, passed away on Tuesday at age 74. Burns leaves a legacy to be remembered on and off the court.
“We’re heartbroken,” AHS head football coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Coach Ratcliff was a great coach, and he was an even better friend.”
God knows our pain and sees every tear. You are His precious child. Trade your bitterness and sorrow for His joy that is unspeakable and filled with his glory. It is in loving and giving that you will find true contentment.
Some Bristol area personalities tell why they think it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccination:
Two local Bristol companies are working together to hire and train delivery drivers for the new Amazon Distribution Center coming to Bristol, Virginia.
The first home game for West Ridge is a big one.
Only those with life-threatening emergencies should go to local ERs, Ballad said.
Ballad Health’s worst-case scenario is unfolding this week just as predicted, with record numbers of COVID-19 inpatients, including those treated in intensive care and on ventilators.
PREP FOOTBALL: Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Daniel Hutton (Chilhowie), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (Graham), Nick Prater (Northwood), Jeighkob Cooper (Twin Valley), Mason Gudger (Greeneville), Jordan Ezzell (Holston) came to play on Friday
Holston, Christiansburg, Twin Valley, Chilhowie, Northwood, Wise County Central, Graham, Greeneville were triumphant as well on Friday night
‘It’s awesome to play quarterback in an offense like this,” VHS signal-caller Brody Jones said. “We’ve got guys who can run, catch and block.”