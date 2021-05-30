Animal Shelter of Sullivan County 423-279-2741 animal.shelter@sullivancountytn.gov 380 Massengill Rd, Blountville, TN, 37617 View on PetFinder
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
WISE, Va. — If you’ve ever taken a French class at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, you probably had Michael O’Donnell, a high-en…
A home built prior to Bristol, Virginia’s incorporation has been restored by a Washington County couple, who are hosting a reception today from noon-2 p.m., featuring Rita Springer, 93, great-granddaughter of the original owner and the restored home’s first overnight guest.
Derrick Patterson is departing the only place he’s ever coached for a job opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Monday in Washington County near Bristol, according to the Virginia State Police.
For nearly three hours, the Washington County Planning Commission debated Monday on whether to allow the “Rodeo in the Valley” to happen this coming weekend along Reedy Creek Road.
BRISTOL, Va. — Washington County’s “Rodeo in the Valley” is now headed to the Russell County Fairgrounds in Castlewood, Virginia.
HANSONVILLE, Va. — A two-vehicle wreck involving a school bus in Russell County on Tuesday morning sent one person to a hospital.
“I enjoyed my time at Union and will miss the relationships I created with my teammates and coaches,” Cusano said. “I am happy I left on a high note of winning a state championship.”
It’s often said that pitchers pumping fastballs past hitters over and over again are throwing BBs.
