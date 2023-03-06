FLOYD, Va. – Every high school hoopster envisions a similar scenario in their collective heads – be it on a playground or inside a gymnasium. Of course, that scenario is pretty much the same – draining a game-clinching shot with just seconds remaining.

However, that very scene never features a bloody nose.

Enter George Wythe guard David Goode. Goode, who was inadvertently popped on those nostrils with 3.5 seconds remaining, got a quick medical fix from his sideline before promptly canning two pressure-packed free throws. Those foul shots propelled the Maroons past Auburn 45-42 in a riveting Class 1 semifinal Monday on Alan Cantrell Court inside Floyd County High School.

“Every morning, me and Reed Kirtner go to the gym and practice free throws – and we try to do everything we can to excel our team,” noted Goode, who hit five of six foul shots during the final eight minutes. “I got fouled pretty hard, and I felt it coming down. It was gushing for a brief second.”

The Maroons (26-3), who won this entertaining season series 4-2 against their district rival, now head to Thursday’s Class 1 2:30 p.m. championship inside Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center against undefeated Lancaster.

“We’ve had six great games between them, and they have an outstanding team,” noted GW coach Tony Dunford. “Early, they took the lead on us, and I was very proud of my kids for keeping their composure. We got some defensive stops, and I thought we relaxed a bit. Offensively, we settled down – and we got back into it.”

The start was a microcosm of the Region 1C championship just over a week ago between these two teams, but the roles were reversed. Everything was flying high for the defending state champions, who combined menacing man-to-man defense and transition attacks for a 12-3 Eagle edge just six minutes into this one.

“Even though we had that lead, we talked during our timeout about being in the other position,” admitted Auburn coach Terry Millirons. “We knew we had to keep pushing and keep playing – and we went on a dry spell where we couldn’t score. We still were playing good defense and it took them a while to chip away, but we just couldn’t get the ball in the basket tonight.”

But despite missing 13 of its first 14 attempts, GW somehow bounced back into a halftime edge. A good bit of that surge had to do with confident forward Treyvon Rainey, who tallied 10 of his game-high 22 points during the second frame.

“We just weren’t hitting our shots during the first quarter,” said Rainey, who drained 7-of-12 from the field. “In the second, I was just thankful for my teammates getting me the ball there. We knew that our shots were going to fall."

Following intermission, the two teams traded right hooks and uppercuts the rest of the way. Altogether, the teams combined for nine second-half lead changes – with Nicholas Millirons capping a three-point play to give Auburn (23-9) its last lead at 38-37 with 3:49 remaining.

However, the aforementioned Rainey then answered with a driving layup before flipping a no-look pass behind his head to a cutting Kirtner for a 41-38 Maroon lead.

With 17.3 seconds showing, it looked like the Eagles were going to force overtime. After the Maroons turned the ball over at half-court, Michael Wilson got fouled on a stickback to push Auburn within 43-42. But Wilson’s game-tying free throw rattled out.

That set the stage for Goode, who got struck after passing the mid-court stripe a few seconds later.

“I was really glad the trainer got it stopped quickly so that I could shoot those free throws,” continued Goode. “I don’t even know what they put up my nose to stop it, but I’m glad it stopped.”

Goode showed no effects of getting smacked, as evidenced by his two focused foul shots moments later.

“He’s a tough kid, and he’s a warrior,” Dunford said. “All of my kids are warriors, and I’m so proud of them.”

Millirons, who ended with a team-high 14 points, barely misfired from 35 feet at the buzzer to send the game into an extra stanza.

Amongst a sea of happy Maroon faithful was Goode, whose nose looked reminiscent of a gritty prize fighter. Goode, though, knows the ultimate prize is now in reach.

“I knew we had the potential,” grinned Goode. “This is what we dreamed about since last February. We’ve been saying that we’re going to the state championship. Now, we’re living our dreams out right now. But we’ve got one more to go.”