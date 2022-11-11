Golden Wave pulls away from Honaker

GRUNDY, Va. – It was a night only the Grundy Golden Wave and their rugged and relentless rushing attack would enjoy.

Rainy, wet, muddy, dimly lit.

It was all good for the home team as they advanced in the Region 1D football playoffs with a 38-20 first-round victory over Honaker on Friday night.

The rematch between Black Diamond District rivals was much closer than Grundy’s 62-21 win over the Tigers in September.

“This feels great,” said Grundy running back Ian Scammell. “We knew it was going to be hard to beat Honaker twice. They were on a winning streak, beating several good teams. We knew what was a stake, win or go home, so we were fired up to play and came out and proved ourselves.”

It appeared it might be another easy win for the Golden Wave.

Ethan Roberts scored on a 10-yard run and Scammell added the two-point conversion three minutes into the game.

Grundy’s Carson Deel recovered the ensuing on-side kick.

Scammell then broke free on a 57-yard TD rush, Roberts added the conversion for two and Grundy was up 16-0 with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

“We had a good combo of Isaiah [Boyd] and Logan Lester at the quarterback position,” Grundy coach Craig Plymal said. “I thought Skeeter [Ethan Roberts] did a great job with the counters, and obviously, Ian [Scammell] is just solid.”

Honaker (7-4) didn’t want its four-game winning streak to end.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard when sophomore quarterback Peyton Musick tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to his brother, freshman Avery Musick, late in the first half.

Honaker then beat the clock after a short punt by the Wave as it took the Tigers only three plays to score – Peyton Musick threw a 17-yard strike to Aidan Lowe. The Tigers closed the gap to 16-14 at intermission when Lowe crashed in for the two-point conversion.

Honaker stunned the soggy home crowd in the third quarter. Aidan Lowe used his blockers wisely and showed outstanding speed on a 70-yard touchdown run to give them their first and only lead of the game at 20-16 with 7:52 to play in the third quarter.

“We knew Honaker had been down before, 21, to a good Patrick Henry team [in a 52-49 win],” Plymal said. “When they hit the deep seam and the deep post, that’s Honaker. But our kids didn’t hang their heads, they had a great attitude.”

The advantage was short-lived.

Grundy (6-4) established control with two touchdowns before the end of the quarter. Boyd scored on a three-yard run and Scammell on a five-yard burst for a 32-20 lead.

“My kids fought hard, they did great,” first-year Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “We knew it would be tough, especially with the rain and the conditions. I thought my boys fought hard and gave it everything they had. Unfortunately, we had a couple of bad breaks in the second half.”

Any hopes for Honaker ended when Aidan Lowe was injured early in the fourth quarter and was unable to return.

Boyd added the final touchdown for Grundy on a five-yard run.

Statistics weren’t available after the contest. With jerseys covered with mud and dim lights, most players were unrecognizable.

While the season ends for Honaker, the Golden Wave advances to face the winner of today’s Lebanon vs. Twin Springs contest.

“We know we will get the better team, be it either of them,” Plymal said. “We have to prepare and be ready for a four-quarter game.”

Honaker 0 14 6 0—20

Grundy 16 0 16 6—38

Scoring Summary

G—Roberts 10 run (Scammell run)

G—Scammell 57 run (Roberts run)

H—A. Musick 50 pass from P. Musick (pass failed)

H—A. Lowe 17 pass from P. Musick (A. Lowe run)

H—A. Lowe 70 run (run failed)

G—Boyd 3 run (Roberts run)

G—Scammell 5 run (Roberts run)

G—Boyd 5 run (run failed)