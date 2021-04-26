Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will host a last call for cookies on Saturday following a challenging selling season.

A drive-thru booth will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1910 North Roan St. in Johnson City. The event will be outdoors and safety protocols will be in place.

“While this hasn’t been a normal cookie season for us, we’re grateful the community continues to show up and support these young girls,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Girl Scout Cookies taste a little sweeter when you know you’ve supported the future of female leadership in East Tennessee.”

Cookie sales are down 30% and the nonprofit has just over 100,000 boxes of unsold cookies in East Tennessee.

“Two cookie seasons in 2020 and 2021 have now been impacted by the pandemic, but these young entrepreneurs have persevered and learned valuable life and business lessons,” Fugate said.

Available cookies include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic. Customers can pay by cash or credit card or even donate a box to local health care workers and first responders.