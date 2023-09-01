WISE, Va. – Jaevon Gillespie is shouldering a load of heavy expectations and responsibilities this season for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and the redshirt junior running back is ready to carry both the ball and those burdens having recovered from a shoulder injury.

A separated AC joint and a contusion in his shoulder limited Gillespie to just 53 carries a year ago. UVa-Wise struggled to a 2-9 record as the loss of the powerful rusher at midseason was glaring.

It was the first really serious injury Gillespie had suffered and the former Greeneville High School star could only watch as the Highland Cavaliers failed to muster much of an offensive attack without him in 2022.

“It was definitely tough mentally,” Gillespie said last month at UVa-Wise’s media day. “I wanted to be out there with my team. I knew I could have a good season last year and maybe the outcome of our record would have been different. I made sure to rehab all summer to fix those things and doing the stuff the trainers told me to do to get better.”

Ready to run, Gillespie will tote the pigskin today as UVa-Wise opens the season at home against the Union College Bulldogs from Barbourville, Kentucky. Kickoff at Carl Smith Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Gillespie gained 106 yards and tallied three first-quarter touchdowns in last year’s 41-9 season-opening win over Ferrum College and followed that up with 63 yards on eight carries in a loss to North Alabama of the FCS.

However, the injury soon followed and Gillespie tried to play through the pain before it became too much to bear. He finished with 401 yards on the ground and four touchdowns, while averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

“I think last year our league had three of the best running backs in Division II football and he wasn’t included in them, because he didn’t get the reps,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “He’s as good as any of those guys, we just couldn’t keep him healthy. We go play North Alabama in Week 2 and he’s averaging 11 yards a carry [at one point in the game]. … We were just never the same when he went down.”

A lot went wrong offensively for UVa-Wise as the Cavs finished with 23 interceptions, lost nine fumbles and were 10th in a 12-team league in scoring offense.

“There are reasons why you are 2-9 and one of those reasons was the fact we played four quarterbacks and five tailbacks,” Damron said.

Incumbent quarterback Juwan Dent – who took over for Lendon Redwine as the starter around midseason – was competing with West Alabama transfer Jake Corkren for the signal-calling job during preseason. Redwine has since transferred to Old Dominion University.

There should be plenty of capable ball-carriers on the depth chart behind Gillespie. Among those guys is Union High School graduate Zavier Lomax, who transferred in after one season at Morehead State.

Lomax had 79 rushing yards, 10 receiving yards and 15 kickoff return yards last year at the FCS level.

“I only knew a couple of guys here and it’s definitely been a big adjustment, overall,” Lomax said. “I think the college experience here is a lot better and there’s camaraderie around the football team.”

UVa-Wise will go with a different approach on offense in an attempt to keep its hard-hitting defense off the field.

“I think we’ll be really good on defense,” Damron said. “Ever since I’ve been here we’ve been good defensively. The crazy thing about that is I don’t think we’ve ever done anything offensively to help us defensively. There have been a whole lot of times where we just hurried up and punted.

“We’re going to try to play into our defense's hands a lot more and try to be more ball control, try to play to the strength of our team, which is our defense.”

Patrick Taylor, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound redshirt junior defensive back from Richmond, Virginia, is one of the stars of that defensive unit as he finished with 34 tackles, two interceptions and six pass break-ups a season ago. Cornerback Jalen Jones, nose tackle Omar Tyson and linebacker Brub Hines III return as well.

UVa-Wise dropped a 10-9 decision to Tusculum and suffered a 20-16 setback to Mars Hill last year as the offense struggled and the defense seemingly got worn down.

“I feel like we’re going to be good,” Taylor said. “We had a decent season last year [defensively], but we’ve just got to finish games, honestly. I feel like we would play a good game, we just had a couple of plays where we’d give up a big play and that changed the whole momentum. Closing out games and stacking good days together in practice and we should reach all our goals.”

UVa-Wise last had a winning season in 2016 and Ra’Shad Morgan (1,485 yards in 2007) was the last running back for the Highland Cavaliers to surpass the 1K mark on the ground.

Gillespie could be a key component in both those droughts coming to an end in 2023.

“A lot of new faces out of here,” Gillespie said. “But by the eye test looks like we have a good team this year.”