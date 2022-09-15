Gibson records 1,000th dig in Union win over Battle

Gracie Gibson recorded 22 digs, including the 1,000th her career, and Brooke Bailey tallied 33 assists, five digs and three kills to lead Union to a 25-3, 25-21, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over John Battle on Thursday night.

Isabella Blagg (13 kills, 11 digs), Jordan Shuler (21 digs, 10 kills), Gracey McKinney (13 digs, six kills) and Olivia Light (six kills) also contributed for the Bears (16-1, 3-0).

John Battle (10-3, 1-1) was led by Jacqueline Hill (seven digs, six aces, six kills), McKenzie Smith (14 digs, 12 assists), Allison Smith (15 digs) and Molly Little (10 kills).

John Battle won the JV match 25-19, 25-20.

Chilhowie 3, Honaker 0: Hannah Goodwin had 15 kills and nine digs and Chloe Adams tallied 21 assists, 12 digs and five kills in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 non-district win over the Tigers.

Josie Sheets contributed 17 assists, nine kills and digs, and Hannah Manns clubbed seven kills and six digs for the Warriors (7-4).

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0: Casey Wampler and Madison Haynie had 10 kills each in the Wolves’ 25-21, 25-12, 25-23 victory over the Pioneers.

Faith Wilson dished out 32 assists and added 11 digs and Kari Wilson had 16 digs. Rylee Haynie added nine kills and Parker Fischer tallied seven kills.

Carroll County 3, Patrick Henry 1: Avery Maiden had 13 kills, 16 digs and two aces and Lauren Stauffer tallied 13 digs, seven kills and three blocks in the Rebels’ 25-22, 26-28, 25-12, 25-17 non-district loss to the Cavaliers.

Baleigh Belcher dished 29 assists and also had 18 digs and three blocks in the loss.

Northwood 3, Council 0: Kiara Buskill had seven kills and Michaela Snodgrass added seven kills, seven service points and five aces to lead the Panthers past the Cobras 25-20, 25-6, 25-11.

Karlee Frye tallied 10 points, eight assists and four digs. Sydney Carter added 12 assists, eight points, six kills, six aces and three blocks.

J.I. Burton 3, Rye Cove 0: Madeline Love had 10 service points and 10 kills and Emma Gibson tallied 23 digs, 11 service points and 11 assists in Rye Cove’s 25-17, 25-20, 27-25 Cumberland District loss to the Raiders.

Naquila Harless had 14 digs and nine points and Allison Vincent contributed 14 points and seven digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 2 , David Crockett 1: Lana Lavinder had an assist and the game-winning goal in Tennessee High’s girls soccer win over the Pioneers.

Aryanna Patterson scored Tennessee High’s first goal on an assist from Lavinder. Bridget Flaherty had eight saves for the Vikings (7-1-1), which travels to Unicoi County on Tuesday.

LATE WEDNESDAY

Rural Retreat 3, George Wythe 0: Maggie Minton had 10 service points, six digs and five aces and McKenzie Tate added 13 digs in the Maroons’ 25-16, 27-25, 25-22 non-district loss to the Indians.

Jasmine Faulkner had eight kills, Haley Faulkner tallied out nine assists and three blocks and Samara Sheffey added eight digs for the Maroons (4-11).