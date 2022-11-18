George Wythe DL sparks Maroons past Narrows

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Prior to its Region 1C second-round tilt, Narrows had guided an efficient spread offense past the 40-point plateau on five separate occasions this fall.

However, the Green Wave ran into several nifty fifties during second-half play at Pendleton Field Friday night.

That’s because George Wythe’s formidable defensive front – who all seemingly don a number in the 50-59 range – forced four sacks, 10 incompletions, several hurries, and two turnovers following the break en route to a 48-28 victory.

“Besides two plays in the first half, I really thought our defense did a superb job,” noted George Wythe coach Brandon Harner, whose squad held the Green Wave to just 62 second-half yards. “They really did. We tried to mix up coverages as much as we could and tried to mess with them a little bit. I told them at halftime that we can’t send pressure all the time and that the defensive line has got to add some pressure to that, and they did. You’ve got to have good players to make it this far.”

With the two teams at a 28-28 stalemate following three back-and-forth quarters, the Maroons (8-3) put the full combination together. After Tandom Smith’s 22-yard quarterback keeper put the hosts up for good at 35-28 with 9:02 left, the next big play belonged to that defensive line.

GW senior Colton Green broke through the right side and delivered a timely strip sack against Green Wave quarterback Aidan McGlothlin, who never saw the hit. Green’s teammate, Dylan Sisk, fell on the pigskin at the Narrows 27.

“It felt great,” said Green of his game-changing hit. “We all run off each other. When somebody makes a big play, we seem to feed off that and make another big play quickly. That’s just how we play. We have a really high-powered offense, and we put a lot of points on the board. The defense gets shadowed a little bit. Sooner or later, people are going to know about our defense.”

Sisk, who had two of those four second-half sacks, concurred with Green’s philosophy.

“I feel like we’re one of the best d-lines in Single A,” Sisk added. “We worked on stunting, especially since they’re a passing team – plus they’ve got good receivers over there. We knew we had to stunt and get some pressure on the quarterback. We just had to go get him, and we got him.”

Four plays later, Laden Houston’s 25-yard scoring spurt off a jet sweep ballooned the Maroon lead to 42-28 midway through the final stanza.

“We have a great defense,” said Jollay, who finished the night with a game-high 213 rushing yards on 28 carries. “Watching them is absolutely the best. It’s a big relief. It’s like losing 10 pounds.”

For much of Friday’s game, however, the Green Wave (9-2) – despite being outgained 287-96 over the opening half – battled back with both special teams and 50-50 balls down the sidelines. In fact, Narrows tallied 14 points over a two-minute span without the help of its offense.

That’s because Kolier Pruett (74-yard kickoff return) and Carson Crigger (94-yard punt return) dazzled their way through GW special teams, putting the visitors up 21-14 with 4:12 until the break.

“We knew we had to be sound in all three phases of the game, and I thought we did a good job offensively at times moving the ball,” said Narrows coach Kelly Lowe. “We did a good job at times defensively stopping them, but they’re a very good football team. They’re very well-coached. I’m so proud of our kids. They hung in there and we battled.”

Despite getting pressure and being knocked down for much of the contest, McGlothlin still ended with 139 yards through the air – dispersing the ball four times apiece to Crigger (54 yards) and Pruett (76 yards).

“Aidan stands in there and is as tough as they come,” Lowe said. “He’s taken some shots this year, but he stands in there and delivers some great balls. He’s always on the money.”

Meanwhile, GW – which tallied a whopping 529 total yards – gets the Thanksgiving spoils next week. That’s because the Maroons – who got 92 rushing yards from Smith and 87 more from Leyton Fowler – will host a state quarterfinal game Saturday at 1 p.m. against Grayson County, which upended Galax.

“It feels great,” said GW linebacker Luke Jollay, who snagged a third-quarter interception to get things going for the hosts. “It’s awesome.”

Narrows 7 14 7 0 – 28

George Wythe 7 14 7 20 – 48

Scoring Summary

GW – B. Jollay 1 run (Mitchell kick)

N – Crigger 21 pass from A. McGlothlin (M. McGlothlin kick)

GW – Smith 7 run (Mitchell kick)

N – Pruett 74 kickoff return (M. McGlothlin kick)

N – Crigger 94 punt return (M. McGlothlin kick)

GW – Smith 1 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – B. Jollay 25 run (Mitchell kick)

N – A. McGlothlin 1 run (M. McGlothlin kick)

GW – Smith 22 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – Houston 25 run (Mitchell kick)

GW – B. Jollay 34 run (kick failed)

Total Stats

First Downs: N 8, GW 28; Rushes-Yards: N 19-19, GW 62-451; Passing Yards: N 139, GW 78; Comp-Att-Int: N 11-29-1, GW 9-14-0; Penalties-Yards: N 4-25, GW 6-55; Fumbles-Lost: N 2-1, GW 3-0; Punts-Avg. N 2-44, GW 2-42.5.