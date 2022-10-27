GC rallies past Bears to win tourney title

It must have been Gate City’s turn.

Makayla Bays tallied 30 kills and 12 digs, Rylee Blevins added 21 digs and Peyton Taylor contributed 34 assists and 12 digs to help Gate City rally to a 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10 Mountain 7 District championship match win over Union in Big Stone Gap on Thursday night.

It was the fourth meeting between the teams this season. Union won the first and third matches, and the Blue Devils have won the other two.

Gate City (20-7) also received contributions from Rylee Hall (five blocks, four kills) and Lexi Ervin (eight kills, two blocks).

Union (26-3), which will host the Region 2D tournament beginning next Thursday, was paced by Brooke Bailey (33 assists, 12 digs, three kills, three blocks), Isabella Blagg (19 kills, eight digs, three blocks), Jordan Shuler (nine digs, eight kills, five blocks), Gracie Gibson (25 digs), Olivia Light (seven digs, six kills) and Shay Henderson (10 digs, four kills).

Wise Central defeated John Battle 21-25, 25-10, 15-10 to claim the junior varsity crown.

Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0

Reagan McCoy and Taylor Clay led the Spartans to a convincing 25-15, 26-24, 25-6 Cumberland District tournament championship victory over the Raiders.

Both teams will compete in the Region 1D tournament next week.

Twin Springs 3, Rye Cove 1

Kaylee Keith had 11 kills and 20 assists and Ryleigh Gillenwater filled the stat sheet with nine kills, nine digs, eight service points and five aces in the Titans’ 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 Cumberland District third place match victory over the Eagles.

Twin Springs, which qualified for the Region 1D tournament, also received 15 digs from Mary Pascual, 10 digs by Amica Dockery and seven blocks and eight kills by Kensi Gillenwater.

Rye Cove was led by Madeline Love (12 kills, 10 service points, seven digs), Naquila Harless (40 digs, six assists, five kills), five service points), Emma Gibson (15 assists, 23 digs, 13 service points, six kills), Gracie Turner (seven kills) and Sara Byrd (16 digs, 10 service points.

Virginia High 3, Graham 1

Amelia McKenzie had 19 kills and Aidan James tallied 38 digs to lead Virginia Tech to a 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20 Southwest District tournament semifinal victory over the G-Girls at Marion’s Hurricane House.

Graham, which will face Richlands in a third place match on Saturday, was paced by Nathaly Du (nine digs, five kills), Hannah White (eight digs, eight kills), Sarah Jacobs (26 kills, nine digs), Elise James (37 assists, 10 digs) and Lily Gray (18 digs, four assists).

Marion 3, Richlands 0

Kursten Thomas had 21 service points and four kills and Hayley Freeman tallied 14 assists and 12 service points to lead Marion to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 Southwest District tournament semifinal win over the Blue Tornado.

Other ‘Canes with contributions included Ella Moss (11 kills, four assists, four digs), Aubree Whitt (10 service points, 15 assists, nine kills, six digs), Ezrah Pennington (nine digs), Sophie Keheley (six kills) and Brooke Langston (four kills, three blocks).

Marion will face Virginia High in the championship match on Saturday.