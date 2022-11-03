Gate City, Union sweep to Mountain 7 semis

Peyton Taylor was on point with 26 assists and six aces as the Gate City Blue Devils rolled to a 25-17, 25-9, 25-11 victory over Richlands in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

On a night when the Mountain 7 District won all four first-round matches against Southwest District opponents and dropped just one set, Gate City had perhaps the most dominant effort.

Makayla Bays (19 kills, nine digs), Abby Hill (six kills) and Rylee Blevins (19 digs) also played well.

Union 3, Graham 0

Isabella Blagg had 18 kills and seven digs and Jordan Shuler tallied 11 digs, six kills and two aces to lead the Bears to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 Region 2D tournament quarterfinal victory over the G-Girls.

Brooke Bailey (33 assists), Gracey McKinney (six kills, four digs), Olivia Light (seven digs, four kills, two aces) and Gracie Gibson (10 digs) also contributed for the Bears, which improved to 27-3 on the season.

Graham (8-15) was led by Sarah Jacobs (10 kills, five digs), Elsie Jacobs (16 assists), Lilly Gray (eight digs) and Madison Parnell (three blocks, two digs).

Saturday’s All-Mountain 7 District semifinals in Big Stone Gap will feature Gate City vs. Ridgeview (6 p.m.) with John Battle vs. Union to follow.