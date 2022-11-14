Gate City to lean on Bays at unbeaten Glenvar

Gate City High School is the underdog entering Tuesday’s VHSL Class 2 state semifinal volleyball match at unbeaten Glenvar, but the Blue Devils have Makayla Bays and that certainly gives them a chance.

The 6-foot junior outside hitter has put together another sterling season as the tone-setter for the VHSL Region 2D titlists and will be a focal point today at 6:30 p.m. against the defending state champs.

Bays has already taken her spot alongside the all-time volleyball greats in far Southwest Virginia and don’t just take our word for it.

“I have never seen a hitter like her before in this area,” said John Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer, whose team lost to Gate City four times this season. “She is strong, powerful, aggressive and able to put a soft touch on the ball. She is the smartest offensive player that is so hungry to score – and she does. I’ve never seen a kid in this area with a consistent swing like her. She limits her mistakes.”

Bays had 47 kills in a regular-season match against John Battle.

The Trojans haven’t been the only Mountain 7 District opponent Bays has had big nights against.

“Honestly, there’s no comparison,” said Ridgeview coach Holly Hyden Fleming. “As far as I’ve seen, there’s no one that hits it the way she does in our region. What impresses me the most … the obvious answer is her skill level. She truly is on another level. Her body control and strength are amazing for a kid her age.”

Bays began playing volleyball in the second grade and soon found success and while it is her passion it hasn’t been her sole focus. A talented athlete, she also excels in volleyball and basketball.

“I knew at a young age Makayla was a competitor and her first year of travel volleyball, I saw the grit that she still has today,” said Doneva Bays, Makayla’s mother and the head volleyball coach at Milligan University. “That year of travel we made it to nationals in Orlando, Florida, and she had just turned 9 and we played 12-year-olds that some were as tall as her mom and she never backed down. That was the first time I saw her grit that she still has today.”

She’ll need plenty of grit today against Glenvar (24-0), which has won 36 consecutive matches and has dropped just one set all season: that came against Class 1 state semifinalist Giles on Sept. 26.

“Our depth and experience are important for sure,” said Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback. “These girls play volleyball out of love for the game and love of competition. They focus on what they can do to help their team succeed and have fun on the court, not on individual stats or wins and losses. Our primary focus is to play the game at a high level, work hard and have fun playing this game.”

Glenvar is not going to overlook Gate City, a six-time state champion that has had state tournament battles with the Highlanders plenty of times before.

“Ever since I met [Gate City coach] Amy Reed, she has had a fantastic team, players and program,” Rohrback said. “We have the utmost respect for Amy and her players and everything she has been able to accomplish in her career.”

Gate City lost six seniors off last year’s regional title team, but the Blue Devils have returned to the state tournament with their big hitter slamming down spikes.