Gate City pounds Ridgeview

The season is still young, but Gate City High School produced a statement win on Tuesday night.

Makalya Bays led a balanced effort with 11 points as the Blue Devils posted a convincing 61-35 Mountain 7 District girls basketball victory over the visiting Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Addie Gobson (10 points) and Jaydyn Carrico (10 points) also played well for head coach Kelly Smith Houseright’s club, which dominated from the start.

Ridgeview did not have a player score in double figures.

Eastside 61, Grundy 52

Taylor Clay (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Lexi Carter (11 points, seven rebounds) each had double-doubles as Eastside rallied to beat Grundy.

Azzy Hammons led the Spartans with 19 points and Reagan McCoy scored 11 points as the team closed the game on a 19-7 run.

Heileigh Vencill led Grundy with 21 points.

Twin Springs 54, Phelps (Ky.) 44

Makenzie Gillenwater and Kayli Dunn each scored 11 points as Twin Springs thumped the Hornets from Kentucky in the fifth-place game of the Big H BBQ tournament in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Kaylee Keith added 10 points and five steals for the Titans (4-2), while Preslie Larkins yanked down six rebounds.

Fort Chiswell 80, Northwood 7

Kara King ruled with 30 points as host Fort Chiswell flattened the Panthers in the first round of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.

The Pioneers raced out to a 31-1 lead after one quarter. Blair Jackson added 19 points.

Olivia Briggs led Northwood with four points.

Rye Cove 57, Holston 35

Lexie Holland scored 21 points and Gracier Turner tallied 10 rebounds as the Rye Cove Eagles hammered Holston for a non-district win.

The Cove (6-4) had 10 steals as a team and put the game away by opening the second half on a 15-5 run.

Holston was led by Bailey Widener’s 17 points.

Tazewell 54, Rural Retreat 51

In a Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament first-round game played during the day, it was all about Maddie Day.

The Tazewell standout torched the nets to the tune of 32 points as the Bulldogs advanced in the event held at Fort Chiswell.

Brelyn Moore led the way for Rural Retreat with a 24-point, 11-rebound showing.

Wise Central 46, O.J. Roberts (Pa.) 32

Sophomore guard Emmah McAmis scored 22 points and dished out six assists as the Wise County Central Warriors opened the KSA Holiday Classic in Florida with a win over Owen J. Roberts.

Madison Looney pulled down eight boards for Central (7-1), which built a 23-13 halftime lead against the alma mater of Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates fame.

George Wythe 26, Galax 16

Camille Wolfe scored eight points as George Wythe won a Mountain Empire District game that was devoid of much offense.

GW led 19-5 at halftime.

Tennessee High 50, Independence 37

Janell Tabor had 10 points and six rebounds to lead Tennessee High to a Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament home upset over Independence, N.C.

Chase Wolfenbarger added eight points and six rebounds and Anna Kate Kinch tallied six points and eight boards.

Kendall Cross added seven points for Tennessee High, which will play Honaker in the Holiday Hoops semifinals tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Independence, which was held to eight points total in the middle two quarters, was led by Kamryn Kitchen with 13 points and 11 by Hannah Moss.

Ensworth 69, Sullivan East 29

Highly-touted prospect Jaloni Cambridge lived up the hype with 25 points as Ensworth stomped Sullivan East in the final first-round game in the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops Tournament.

Nori Jamison added 14 points for the school from Middle Tennessee, which led 26-9 after one quarter and 40-11 at halftime,

Sophie Johnson had 10 points to lead East, which played without the services of top scorer and rebounder Jenna Hare.

Jackson County, Ky. 48, Union 34

Abby Slagle scored 22 of Union’s 34 points in a loss to Jackson County in the Gatlinburg Smoky Mountain Classic.

Kena Ward led Jackson County (6-1) with 15 points, while Abby Gilbert added 13.

Union (4-3), which plays Warren County, Ky., today, also received six points each from Isabella Blagg and Kaylee Lamb.

BOYS

Phelps (Ky.) 68, Twin Valley 32

The Twin Valley Panthers were overpowered by the team from the Bluegrass State.

Blake Cooper’s nine points and Hayden Fuller’s eight points led the way for TV.

New Castle (Pa.) 60, Tennessee High 42

Tennessee High suffered its first loss of the season at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Florida.

Colin Brown and Creed Musick led the Vikings with 12 points apiece, while Isaiah Boice was the top scorer for the Pennsylvanians with 20 points.

THS (10-1) plays the Cullman Bearcats of Alabama today at 4 p.m.

Mercer County (Ky.) 74, Union 47

Union suffered its first loss of the season at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.

Kam Bostic led the Bears (3-1) with 14 points, while Reyshawn Anderson added 10 points. Union plays at 4 p.m. today.

John Perry was the high man for Mercer County (4-3) with 18 points.

Sullivan East 75, Cherokee 36

Drake Fisher led five Sullivan East scorers in double digits with 17 points as the Patriots roasted host Cherokee in the third-place game of the Big H BBQ Holiday Classic.

Tyler Cross (16 points), Masun Tate (12 points), Corbin Laisure (12 points) and Jacob Witcher (10 points) also played well.

Twin Springs 75, KACHEA 48

Bradley Owens and Connor Lane scored 20 points apiece as Twin Springs Titans trounced the Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association team.

Ryan Horne added a dozen points in the victory.

Tazewell 64, River View (W.Va.) 61

Tre Blankenship drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Tazewell won.

Gavin Duty’s 27 points and Carter Creasy’s 20 points were also vital as the Bulldogs overcame a double-digit deficit to rally for the victory.

Wise Central 57, Rye Cove 18

Chance Boggs (14 points) and Ethan Collins (12 points) were the top scorers as Wise County Central whipped Rye Cove for a non-district win.

The Warriors led 22-0 after one quarter and 43-4 at halftime.

George Wythe 72, Galax 28

Treyvon Rainey scored 15 points as George Wythe mashed the Maroon Tide in a Mountain Empire District blowout.

Shane Huff and Ty Campbell added 13 points apiece for the Maroons, while David Goode tossed in 10 points. The Maroons led 26-6 after one quarter.

Five days before Christmas, Evan Noel fittingly led Galax with seven points.

Honaker 73, Patrick Henry 54

Gavin Whitt and Jaylon Hart scored 12 points apiece to lead a balanced scoring attack as Honaker powered past Patrick Henry.

Avery Musick and Max Boyd added 10 points each for the Tigers, who closed the first half on a 24-5 run.

Jake Hall had another stellar performance for PH with 25 points.

Gate City 61, Ridgeview 56

Bo knows scoring as Bo Morris tallied 16 points as Gate City recorded a crucial Mountain 7 District win over the visiting Ridgeview Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

Gunner Garrett (14 points) and Eli McMurray (12 points) also played well for the Blue Devils.

Eastside 64, Grundy 55

Eli McCoy scored 27 points and hauled down seven rebounds as the Eastside Spartans earned a non-district victory over Grundy.

Kaleb Lawson’s 13 points were also key as the crew from Coeburn closed the game on a 22-14 run.

Landon Johnson (18 points), Thomas Gilbert (15 points) and Jonah Looney (11 points) were the stat leaders for Grundy.

LATE MONDAY

BOYS

River View (W.Va.) 60, Hurley 48

Tyler Cooper and Josh Proffitt scored 16 points apiece as River View pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.

Hurley trailed just 26-20 at halftime. Landon Bailey (15 points) and Landon Adkins (13 points) led the way for the Rebels.