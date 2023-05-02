BRISTOL, Va. – Kady Davidson is an integral part of Gate City High School’s lineup and she is now officially a member of her team’s home run club as well.

The senior catcher clubbed her first varsity dinger to highlight an 11-6 Mountain 7 District softball victory over the John Battle Trojans on Tuesday.

Gate City (15-2, 9-0) clinched the Mountain 7 regular-season championship, but the latest victory for the Blue Devils wasn’t easy.

Battle scored five times in the third inning to grab a 5-4 lead and Gate City starting pitcher Ada Gillenwater hobbled off the field with an unspecified injury in the top of the third inning, even though she did remain in the game as a hitter.

“We had an inning where our defense didn’t do what we needed it to do,” said Gate City coach Cara Hamilton Noe. “We could have easily felt sorry for ourselves, argued and bickered, but we let our bats respond and I was proud of that.”

Davidson crushed a no-doubt, solo homer on an 0-1 pitch from Battle’s Jordan Roulett-Wheeler that cleared the fence in left field in the top of the fourth inning to pull Gate City even.

“I was just thinking get a base hit and get my team started,” Davidson said. “It was a miracle, man. I don’t know what happened.”

The Blue Devils’ dugout was fired up after Davidson’s blast.

A Gate City fan retrieved the home run ball and Davidson was clutching the keepsake after Tuesday’s triumph.

“Kady works hard,” Noe said. “I couldn’t help but smile and celebrate with her. She deserved that moment.”

Savannah Monroe smashed a three-run bomb later in the inning to give Gate City the lead for good.

Makayla Bays contributed a two-run homer in the seventh inning as she and Monroe each finished with three hits and three RBIs.

The Blue Devils finished with 14 total hits.

What else is new?

They have mashed all season.

“We do have great hitters on our team and we’re fortunate enough to score some runs,” Noe said. “They do their job when they are in the box.”

Meanwhile, KK Baker took over for Gillenwater in the circle and struck out seven in pitching 4 1/3 solid innings of relief. Baker had gone the distance to beat Wise County Central the night before.

“KK is the true definition of a competitor,” Noe said. “Tough situations don’t bother her. I was proud of her to be able to come in there in a tough spot.”

Battle’s runs came via a two-run single from Parker Elton, a three-run triple from Madison Bowery and a solo homer off the bat of Eden Wallace.

“I was glad we were able to compete,” said first-year battle coach Tommy Harmon. “The last time we played them it was 3-0 and I felt like we were in the ballgame. We were in the game today too. You are never pleased with a loss, but I could see some positives.”

John Battle figures to be in the mix when the Mountain 7 District tournament rolls around.

The Trojans return to the field on Thursday when they host Union, which beat Abingdon on Tuesday.

How much progress has Battle made since the season began?

“We’re a whole lot better,” Harmon said. “We’ve improved greatly. We are still young in places. We have two seniors and start three freshmen. We still have some room for improvement.”

Meanwhile, Gate City has taken care of business all season with its experienced squad.

“We are very confident with our team,” Baker said. “We only lost one player from last year and we have a positive mindset and keep goals. We’re a family, we’re close and we’re all best friends.”

The Blue Devils are also the best team in the Mountain 7 District.

“This is their year,” Harmon said. “I knew their bats would come to life, it was just a matter of time. That’s a good group of people over there and I really enjoy playing against that team.”