Garcia lifts Miami past Virginia in 4 OTs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jake Garcia’s two-point scoring run in the fourth overtime – the only play of the day to reach the end zone – gave Miami a 14-12 win over Virginia on Saturday.

Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation. Hurricanes kicker Andres Borregales sent the game to overtime with a 20-yard field goal as the fourth quarter ended.

Virginia and Miami traded field goals in each of the first two overtimes. Both missed their two-point tries in the third extra period. Then, after an incompletion by the Cavaliers, Garcia ran around the left side and dove for the pylon for the game-winning score.

Miami played without quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was injured during last week’s loss to Duke. Garcia, a redshirt freshman, started in his place and also used speedy, mobile freshman Jacurri Brown, at times. The Hurricanes’ offense could not get untracked with either option behind center.

The game remained close throughout because Virginia’s attack wasn’t any more effective.

Miami went up 3-0 at halftime, getting a 38-yard field goal from Borregales on the final play. Before that, the two teams combined for 247 total yards and 10 punts.

Tied 3-3 late in the third quarter, UVa failed on four attempts from inside the 5-yard line, turning the ball over on downs when tight end Grant Misch dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone.

The Cavaliers took their first lead of the game on a 24-yard field goal by Will Bettridge with 12:11 left in the game, but Miami tied it on the final play of regulation on a 17-yard field goal to force overtime.

The Cavaliers and Hurricanes are both fighting for bowl eligibility in their first seasons under new head coaches, Tony Elliott at UVa and Mario Cristobal at Miami.

THE TAKEAWAY: Miami: Without Van Dyke at quarterback, Miami’s offense looked punchless and predictable. The Hurricanes mustered just 272 total yards

Virginia: UVa still hasn’t figured out its offensive woes, but once again got a solid effort from its defense.

UP NEXT: Saturday’s game was the first of four straight at home for Virginia, which hosts North Carolina next weekend.

Miami hosts Florida State in a rivalry game.