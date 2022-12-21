Fulton brings tradition to Arby's Classic

Jody Wright has done just about everything a basketball coach can do in 38 years on the sidelines at Fulton High School in Knoxville.

His Falcons have won 814 games, won three state championships, played in five other state title games and have been to the state tournament 19 times.

He still, however, hasn’t coached in the Arby’s Classic.

That will change next week. Wright, who is also the athletic director at Knox Fulton, ran into Arby’s Classic tournament director Richard Ensor at a conference last year and the contact was made.

“I have coached for quite a while here in Knoxville and knew about the Arby’s, but it didn’t ever really work out for our schedule,” Wright said. “He said, ‘We would love to have you guys come up.’ We knew we were going to be pretty good and it worked out. We said we would love to come so we are happy to up there.”

It won’t be an easy debut for the Falcons next Tuesday at Viking Hall, with Fulton slated to play Myers Parks from Charlotte, N.C. in what should be a thrilling final game on the opening day of the Arby’s Classic at 8:30 p.m.

The Mustangs are loaded, led by an imposing frontline of 6-6 Sir Mohammad, 6’9 Sadiq White and 6’8 Elijah Strong, all of whom have NCAA Division I basketball in their futures. The backcourt isn't bad either.

“We got an easy draw, we got Myers Park from Charlotte. I think they are probably the best team in it,” said Wright, with a laugh. “We have got our hands full.

“I have watched a little bit of film. I just know their size is impressive, they are kind of the total package. They have got length and they have got athleticism so they are really good.”

So is Fulton, which puts much of its emphasis on playing tough defense.

“We take pride in being a good defensive team. That is kind of what we have built our program on for the last 38 years,” Wright said. “We want to be really good defensively. Offensively, we always run a motion offense, how that offense looks is predicated on the guys that we have.

“Year-in, year-out, you are probably going to see Fulton play defense at a high level.”

Fulton is 11-1 this season, with their lone loss being a 62-60 setback last Saturday against A.C. Reynolds, a quality North Carolina program, in the 5Star Prep Hoops Jam in Knoxville. They won the previous game in that event against 2019 Arby’s Classic champion Mountain Brook from Alabama.

The Falcons, who have won all its games by double figures, have played in two tournaments already this season, with the Arby’s Classic being a third, all before the conference season kicks in beginning in January.

“We really play a pretty tough schedule every year,” Wright said. “It is one of those situations where that is what gets you ready to play at a high level in March. That is the goal for everybody. You want to be playing at a high level when it is state tournament time.”

Fulton reached that point last year for the 19th time since Wright arrived at Fulton in 1985, fall-ng to Jackson South Side in a heartbreaking 51-50 semifinal loss in Murfreesboro. Nearly all the players are back from a team that finished 30-6 on the season.

“I have got all of them back,” Wright said. “We graduated two seniors, but the bulk of our team was sophomores. The big three that are our three best guys, they are all juniors this year.”

That includes the twin lefty duo of 6-foot-3 Taj Kimber and 6’2 Danaj Kimber, along with 6’5 Tyler Lee. All three are being recruited by Division I schools, including East Tennessee State, Murray State, Morehead State and more. All three averaged double figures in scoring last season, and also had their share of rebounds and assists.

The Kimber’s older cousin, Jalen Steele, helped Fulton win back-to-back state titles in 2008-09, before moving on to Mississippi State.

“The Kimbers are long, they are athletic, just savvy basketball guys,” Wright said. “I coached their first cousin, Jalen Steele. He was Mr. Basketball and went on to Mississippi State so they have been around Fulton program for a long time. They are just ball players. They have got a really, really good skill set.

“Their best friend, Tyler Lee, is just a long athletic guy that can play just about anywhere on the court. He has just got a really good skill set, he can play inside and outside.”

Fulton also has the Class 4A Mr. Football on their side, Tennessee Tech football recruit Marcellus Jackson.

“He plays for us, brings a lot to the table,” Wright said. “He is about 5'9, and plays like he is 6'3. He brings a ton of athleticism to us. He is just now getting back in basketball shape.”

A graduate of Lake City High School, which is now part of Anderson County, Wright arrived at Knox Fulton in 1985, with the Falcons having gone 13 years without a state tournament appearance and had lost their only opportunity in the state finals in 1962.

“I didn’t know anybody at Fulton and didn’t play at Fulton,” said Wright, who played at Lincoln Memorial, “but I have been there the last 38 years and it has been a pretty darn good run.”

Very good.

Wright can name a slew of talented athletes who have played for the Falcons, including Steele and James Gallman (Middle Tennessee State), who played on Fulton’s 2008-09 state title teams. Kentel Williams (Austin Peay football) was on the 2016 state championship team, while DeShawn Page (Mississippi State football) and Edward Lacey were integral pieces to the 2018-19 state runner-up teams.

“We have had some pretty good dudes come through here,” he said.

Wright has been able to take that talent and blend it into a system that has allowed Fulton to become one of the top programs in Tennessee.

“A lot of it is just the culture has kind of been established for quite a while,” Wright said. “We have been fortunate to have guys that are just coachable kids and that will buy into what you are doing and embrace it and become good at it.”

Wright also likes to challenge his teams with a difficult schedule. He will definitely get that next week in the Arby’s Classic.

“That is exactly what you want,” he said. “We knew exactly what we were getting into and how good the teams were. We are excited about coming up there and knocking heads with some really, really good basketball teams.”